Tina Knowles Makes Rare Comment About Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 6-Year-Old Twins Rumi and Sir
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother!
While attending the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, Beyoncé's mom, 70, made rare comments about the music icon and Jay-Z's 6-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.
"Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator. How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion," the designer gushed to a reporter.
Tina noted her grandson is much different, revealing Sir is "very, very smart" but more on the "quiet" side.
"[He] does all of the numbers stuff, so he’s not into fashion as much," the matriarch noted.
Tina also touched upon how much she's been loving Cowboy Carter and Beyonce's latest country music era. "We’re from Texas. We’ve been part of that culture for a long time, and I was very excited about it. She has this way of doing things subtly but educating, and so I’m really proud of that," she said.
The businesswoman is also a nana to the power couple's oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and Solange Knowles' son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 19.
After Blue joined the "Love on Top" singer, 42, as a dancer on her Renaissance World Tour, Tina publicly expressed how happy she was to see the two on stage together.
"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she admitted in a 2023 interview. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."
"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," Tina explained about the famous offspring performing. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."
The mother-of-two has been known to be a fierce protector of her family members — in fact, after Beyoncé was accused by trolls on social media of lightening her skin, Tina swiftly came to her defense.
"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" the mogul penned on social media. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."
E! News conducted the interview with Tina.