Renée Zellweger Admits She Never Used a Dating App Before Entering 3-Year Relationship With Ant Anstead: 'I Aged Out'

"No! I mean, I think I aged out of that, right?" the 55-year-old joked to Grant. "I sat at a wedding with a friend once and she was swiping through the thing. It’s fascinating. But everything probably becomes more insular because you don’t need to go out to engage."

Dating apps are certainly not something Zellweger needs to wonder about at the moment, as she's been in a relationship with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead since June 2021.