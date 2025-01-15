or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Renee Zellweger
OK LogoNEWS

Renée Zellweger Admits She Never Used a Dating App Before Entering 3-Year Relationship With Ant Anstead: 'I Aged Out'

Split photo of Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger has been with Ant Anstead since 2021.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Renée Zellweger doesn't need technology to find love!

The Chicago actress has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile celebrities in the entertainment industry, from her brief marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney to her two-year relationship with Bradley Cooper. However, during a recent sit-down interview with former costar Hugh Grant, Zellweger revealed she's never dabbled with dating apps when looking for romance.

Article continues below advertisement
renee zellweger confesses never used dating app aged out
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellwegertook a six-year break from acting from 2010 to 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

"No! I mean, I think I aged out of that, right?" the 55-year-old joked to Grant. "I sat at a wedding with a friend once and she was swiping through the thing. It’s fascinating. But everything probably becomes more insular because you don’t need to go out to engage."

Dating apps are certainly not something Zellweger needs to wonder about at the moment, as she's been in a relationship with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead since June 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
renee zellweger confesses never used dating app aged out
Source: MEGA

A source spilled Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are 'madly in love.'

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the pair are "madly in love" and are even considering making things "official," according to an insider.

"They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss," they added at the time.

"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there," the insider noted about a potential move. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."

MORE ON:
Renee Zellweger

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
hugh grant renee zellweger confesses never used dating app aged out
Source: MEGA

Hugh Grant asked Renée Zellweger if she'd ever been on dating apps in a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the Q&A with Grant, the Judy star also opened up on her decision to step out of the limelight and take an acting break from 2010 to 2016.

"I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
renee zellweger confesses never used dating app aged out
Source: MEGA

Renée Zellweger revealed she studied international law and adopted two dogs while on a six-year acting hiatus.

Article continues below advertisement

But Zellweger assured Grant that just because she was on hiatus from work didn't mean that she sat around and did "nothing" all day.

"I wrote music and studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs," she revealed. "I got healthy."

Vogue published Grant and Zellweger's chat.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.