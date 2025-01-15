Renée Zellweger Admits She Never Used a Dating App Before Entering 3-Year Relationship With Ant Anstead: 'I Aged Out'
Renée Zellweger doesn't need technology to find love!
The Chicago actress has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile celebrities in the entertainment industry, from her brief marriage to country singer Kenny Chesney to her two-year relationship with Bradley Cooper. However, during a recent sit-down interview with former costar Hugh Grant, Zellweger revealed she's never dabbled with dating apps when looking for romance.
"No! I mean, I think I aged out of that, right?" the 55-year-old joked to Grant. "I sat at a wedding with a friend once and she was swiping through the thing. It’s fascinating. But everything probably becomes more insular because you don’t need to go out to engage."
Dating apps are certainly not something Zellweger needs to wonder about at the moment, as she's been in a relationship with Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead since June 2021.
As OK! previously reported, the pair are "madly in love" and are even considering making things "official," according to an insider.
"They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss," they added at the time.
"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there," the insider noted about a potential move. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."
Elsewhere in the Q&A with Grant, the Judy star also opened up on her decision to step out of the limelight and take an acting break from 2010 to 2016.
"I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences," she explained.
But Zellweger assured Grant that just because she was on hiatus from work didn't mean that she sat around and did "nothing" all day.
"I wrote music and studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs," she revealed. "I got healthy."
Vogue published Grant and Zellweger's chat.