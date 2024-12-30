Renée Zellweger and Boyfriend Ant Anstead Seen Walking Their Elderly Dog in L.A. in Rare Sighting: Photos
Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend Ant Anstead were spotted out and about with their elderly dog in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, December 28.
The loved-up couple could be seen working hard to get the black dog into a pet wheelchair that supported its back legs. However, after struggling to get it fitted properly, they changed plans and allowed the dog to walk using a thick supportive strap instead.
Zellweger looked comfortable and relaxed in a black hoodie, matching leggings and sneakers for the L.A. outing. She accessorized the look with an orange cap.
Meanwhile, Anstead sported a similar ensemble with a black t-shirt, black jeans and a pair of boots as he held the dog's leash for their walk in the park.
The pair, who have been together since 2021, was also photographed stopping at a health food store where they reportedly purchased fruits, vegetables and some green juice.
This casual excursion comes after an insider confirmed Zellweger and Anstead are happier than ever and even considering tying the knot after spending nearly four years together.
"They’re madly in love, and they want to make it official," the insider spilled. "They’re thinking of an elopement, something very intimate — they don’t like to make a fuss."
"She and Ant are looking for a place to stay in London while Renée is working there," the insider continued. "They may even look for something more permanent and split their time between England and the States."
The possibility of a move has become more real now that the couple no longer has to worry about prior custody restrictions that did not allow Anstead to bring his and ex-wife Christina Anstead's son Hudson to the U.K.
"But now he can, so he and Renée will definitely be spending more time there," the insider explained.
As for their private life, the insider revealed they spend most of their time curled up at home taking care of the 5-year-old boy.
"Occasionally, they’ll dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party," the insider added. "Someone was throwing some sparkle dust over them. Renée never thought she'd find love again, but then she found Ant and it really saved her life. He's opened another world for Renée."