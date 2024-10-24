Ant Anstead's Car Company Radford Motors Files for Bankruptcy to 'Restructure' and 'Evolve'

“Radford Motors is going through a Chapter 11 Business restructure that will be implementing strategic changes to strengthen our foundation for the future,” Anstead’s business partner Daniel Bednarski, said of the decision. “During this process, it’s expected that certain ownership transitions will occur, which is an important step in our evolution.”

Bednarski noted that the company is “excited about the road ahead” and plans to “remain focused on continuing business as usual.”