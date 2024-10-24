Ant Anstead's Car Company Radford Motors Files for Bankruptcy to 'Restructure' and 'Evolve'
Ant Anstead’s car company, Radford Motors, is “evolving.”
According to legal documents, the 45-year-old’s venture filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, October 22.
“Radford Motors is going through a Chapter 11 Business restructure that will be implementing strategic changes to strengthen our foundation for the future,” Anstead’s business partner Daniel Bednarski, said of the decision. “During this process, it’s expected that certain ownership transitions will occur, which is an important step in our evolution.”
Bednarski noted that the company is “excited about the road ahead” and plans to “remain focused on continuing business as usual.”
“[Radford Motors] is committed to its legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship and excellence,” he continued. “This pivotal move ensures the company will continue to exceed client expectations and shape the future of luxury vehicles.”
According to legal paperwork, the filing came after Anstead was accused of fraud and misrepresentation in September.
In March, businessman Pastor "Pat" Velasco alleged Anstead and Bednarski owed him $2 million. In July, co-owner Roger N. Behle Jr. claimed Anstead and Bednarski have been mismanaged the company’s money.
Behle’s filing says that the duo got a $100,000 loan in January and “took $54,635.52 from this deposit” to pay a vendor for work allegedly unrelated to a newly sold car. Behle also claimed Anstead and Bednarski were using company money on personal expenses.
“Twenty-nine minutes after the first wire was sent, Bednarski took more of the new client’s funds and paid himself $20,000 via wire,” the paperwork read.
In April, Radford Motors filed a countersuit against Velasco and Behle.
In 2023, Anstead discussed the finances of the company with People.
At the time, Anstead explained Radford Motors was “privately funded” by a total of seven people, including himself.
“This is personally a huge risk for me,” he shared. “We are doing it. We’re risking everything.”
Despite the drama surrounding his company, Anstead still has time for family. As OK! previously reported, on September 15, the TV personality was spotted spending some quality time with 5-year-old son Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack.
The father-son pair was seen enjoying their day together in Newport Beach, Calif.
In one snap from the outing, Anstead had Hudson on his shoulders as he donned a gray T-shirt, gray shorts and flip flops. Meanwhile, his offspring wore a green shirt with white sleeves, brown shorts and sneakers.
Anstead and Haack have been co-parenting Hudson since their split in 2020.