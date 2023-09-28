President Joe Biden Plans to Call Out 'Dangerous MAGA Extremists' in Arizona Speech: 'History Is Watching'

"So, you, me, and every American who is committed to preserving our democracy carry a special responsibility," the excerpt notes. "We have to stand up for America’s values embodied in our Declaration of Independence because we know MAGA extremists have already proven they won’t."

"We have to stand up for our Constitution and the institutions of democracy because MAGA extremists have made clear they won’t. History is watching. The world is watching. Most important, our children and grandchildren are watching," Biden's speech concludes.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!