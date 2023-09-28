President Joe Biden Plans to Call Out 'Dangerous MAGA Extremists' in Arizona Speech: 'History Is Watching'
President Joe Biden is planning to highlight the potential dangers of extremist Donald Trump supporters in an upcoming Thursday, September 28, speech while attending an Arizona event honoring late senator John McCain.
In an excerpt shared by the White House, Biden warns that "democracy is not a partisan issue" and that the MAGA movement does not "stand up for America's values."
"I have come to honor the McCain Institute and Library because they are home to a proud Republican who put country first," the speech reads. "Our commitment should be no less because democracy should unite all Americans — regardless of political affiliation."
"But there is something dangerous happening in America," the excerpt continues. "There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy. The MAGA Movement."
"Not every Republican — not even the majority of Republicans — adhere to the extremist MAGA ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with Republicans my whole career," Biden is set to say. "But there is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists. Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American Democracy as we know it."
The speech also claims that the United States is at a unique point in history where decisions that are made at this time could change the course of the country, and even the world, "for decades to come."
"So, you, me, and every American who is committed to preserving our democracy carry a special responsibility," the excerpt notes. "We have to stand up for America’s values embodied in our Declaration of Independence because we know MAGA extremists have already proven they won’t."
"We have to stand up for our Constitution and the institutions of democracy because MAGA extremists have made clear they won’t. History is watching. The world is watching. Most important, our children and grandchildren are watching," Biden's speech concludes.
Trump himself has hinted at the fierce loyalty he receives from his supporters. As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old implied there could be serious consequences if he's found guilty of crimes and sent to jail.
"I think it’s a very dangerous thing to even talk about, because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016," he explained in a July interview. "I think it would be very dangerous."
Trump made history when he became the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged. He has been indicted four times this year and is facing a total of 91 felony counts. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.
His first trial is set to begin on March 2024.