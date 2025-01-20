'It Was Unfortunate He Did That': Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for Pardoning His Family Members Prior to Leaving Office

Earlier on January 20, in a rambling speech at the Capitol, which took place after the inauguration, Donald also addressed Joe's last action.

“I was gonna talk about the things Joe did today with the pardons of people that were very very guilty of bad crimes… like the… committee of political thugs,” he said at the time.

Joe also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on January 20.

Joe released an official statement, explaining that "public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties," noting how in "certain cases, some have even been threatened with criminal prosecutions, including General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the members and staff of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol."

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” he asserted.

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media platform X to comment on Joe's pardoning of Anthony. Anthony had said he appreciated what Joe did but he didn't commit a crime.

To this, Donald Jr. said, "He doesn’t have to accept the pardon. If he did nothing wrong be a man and turn it down… But you know he won’t because everyone knows he’s guilty of so much."