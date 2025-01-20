'It Was Unfortunate He Did That': Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden for Pardoning His Family Members Prior to Leaving Office
President Donald Trump just spent time in the President’s Room signing his first set of executive orders and, while there, he addressed Joe Biden’s shocking pardoning of his family members.
When asked for a reaction to the news of the pardons, Trump claimed he would “not discuss” the topic now. “I think it was unfortunate that he did that,” Trump added. “We won’t discuss that now. There’s plenty of time to discuss that.”
As OK! reported, as Biden’s last order of business he decided to pardon his brother James Biden and other relatives — Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John T. Owens and Francis W. Biden — for unspecified crimes.
Joe explained his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me.”
While discussing the situation, the former president called it “the worst kind of partisan politics."
- Joe Biden Trashed for Pardoning His Entire Family in Final Moments as President: 'You Are Guilty!'
- President Joe Biden Pardons Dr. Anthony Fauci and January 6 Committee in Final Hours of Office to Protect Against Donald Trump's 'Revenge'
- 'National Disgrace': President Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Pardoning Son Hunter Before Leaving White House
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he added, noting “baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”
Joe also explained even if the “individuals” would eventually be exonerated due to them having done nothing wrong, the idea of them being “investigated or prosecuted” could do irreparable harm to them from a financial perspective and to their reputation.
Many were quick to slam Biden for his final move as the commander-in-chief, with CNN going as far as to call it a “stain on his legacy.”
Earlier on January 20, in a rambling speech at the Capitol, which took place after the inauguration, Donald also addressed Joe's last action.
“I was gonna talk about the things Joe did today with the pardons of people that were very very guilty of bad crimes… like the… committee of political thugs,” he said at the time.
Joe also pardoned Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on January 20.
Joe released an official statement, explaining that "public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties," noting how in "certain cases, some have even been threatened with criminal prosecutions, including General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the members and staff of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol."
“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” he asserted.
Donald Trump Jr. took to social media platform X to comment on Joe's pardoning of Anthony. Anthony had said he appreciated what Joe did but he didn't commit a crime.
To this, Donald Jr. said, "He doesn’t have to accept the pardon. If he did nothing wrong be a man and turn it down… But you know he won’t because everyone knows he’s guilty of so much."