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Reza Farahan Shares Where He Stands With His Former 'Shahs of Sunset' Costars

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Source: MEGA

Reza Farahan exclusively told OK! where he stands with his former 'Shahs of Sunset' cast members.

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April 6 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

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Reza Farahan made his mark on reality TV when he starred alongside his glamorous group of Iranian pals on Bravo's Shahs of Sunset in 2012 — and now the 52-year-old star is spilling the tea in his new book, Memoirs of a Gay Shah — out April 7.

The TV personality exclusively spoke with OK! about his time on the hit reality show and who he's still close with.

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Reza Farahan Says He Doesn’t Speak to Every Former 'Shahs of Sunset' Cast Member

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image of shahs of sunset cast
Source: @rezafarahan/Instagram

'Shahs of Sunset' aired from 2012 until 2021.

"I do talk and see Shervin [Roohparvar], as well as Lilly [Ghalichi]," Farahan said of who he hangs out with, adding he's also still friends with Sara Jeihooni, who infamously dated embattled rapper R. Kelly.

However, the reality star doesn't talk to former bestie Asa Soltan Rahmati, who left the show after Season 6.

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Source: MEGA

Reza Farahan revealed he doesn't talk to Asa Soltan Rahmati as much anymore.

Still, Rahmati, 50, "hit me up when my dad died, which was very nice of her," he shared of his father, Manoochehr, who passed away in February 2023.

As for ex-costar Mike Shouhed, Farahan tries to keep his distance. "Mike hits me up once in a while, but he's been very activated because he wasn't asked to be on the new show."

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image of mike shouhed
Source: MEGA

Mike Shouted was not asked to be a part of 'The Valley: Persian Style.'

"When he's hitting me up, he has a complaint or a gripe, and it's hard to deal with someone who always has a grievance to air with you," the real estate agent said.

"But I care about him, and each one of those people for the most part," Farahan went on. "They hold a special place in my heart because it was such a formative and transformational period in my life, and so many amazing things happened to me. Even the things that weren't wonderful, they turned out to be great lessons and growth opportunities for me."

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Reza Farahan Shares Why He Chose to Write His Memoir Now

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Source: MEGA

Reza Farahan, Mercedes Javid and Golnesa Gharachedaghi currently star on 'The Valley: Persian Style.'

Farahan's time on the small screen for over 14 years encouraged him to put his experiences to paper as he "felt like now was the right time" to publish his memoir.

"So much had happened in my life. I had a TV show. I achieved a lot in my career. We fled a country. It just felt like if not now, then when? I didn't want to write it, but I was a senior citizen. I thought it was like the perfect window of opportunity to write it just because I felt like I'd accomplished a lot," he continued.

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How 'Shahs of Sunset Is Different From 'The Valley: Persian Style'

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Source: @rezafarahan/Instagram

'Shahs of Sunset' holds a special place in my heart,' Reza Farahan said.

Shahs of Sunset wrapped their nine-season run in 2021, with a spinoff titled The Valley: Persian Style premiering on the network this past January.

While fan-favorite stars such as Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi joined Farahan in the new iteration of The Valley, most of the cast are new. Farahan's friends, such as Bamshad and Sky Akhbari, Reza Jackson, Natasha Kashanian and Tanin Nikpey, also appear in the show.

"Shahs took place at a different time in our lives when we were mostly focused on partying, popping bottles and going out," Farahan explained.

"And now we're all settled, living in the Valley and living a much more suburban, family-oriented life. So it's very, very different. We're the same people, but we're just at a very different stage in our lives. But we're still the same people at heart. And for a lot of people who watched Shahs, they were with us on that journey of getting there," he stated.

"So, our fans are also in that place that we're at in our lives. For them, the success of the show was because of how relatable it was, and they have been taking this journey with us while it's been happening in real time," Farahan said.

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Will 'The Valley: Persian Style' Have a Season 2?

Source: @bravo/YouTube

'The Valley: Persian Style' premiered in January.

Farahan also divulged to OK! how he's crossing his fingers to show more of The Valley: Persian Style in the future.

"We're hoping for a Season 2. They haven't said anything as of yet, so we're just waiting to find out," he added.

Season 1 of The Valley: Persian Style is now airing on Bravo and Peacock.

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