RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Are 'Like a Teenage Couple in Love' Again After Olivia Nuzzi Scandal: Source
July 15 2026, Updated 3:24 a.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, are reportedly working to repair their rocky marriage after the politician was reported to be involved in a digital affair with New York Magazine alum Olivia Nuzzi.
Per Page Six, a source revealed that the couple was seen acting “like a teenage couple in love” during a recent vacation.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And Cheryl Hines Have Been Acting 'Affectionate' Away From the Cameras
“They were holding hands and kissing while touring Belgrade,” the source stated. “They were super affectionate with each other. He had his arm around her and at one point kissed her."
They also added that it seemed as though the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary’s alleged affair scandal from a couple of years ago was “clearly in the rearview mirror.”
The couple first met in 2006 through Larry David, per Us Weekly.
They were both married at the time. Hines was married to Paul Young, and Kennedy Jr. was married to Mary Richardson. The two reportedly reconnected in 2011 and began dating soon after.
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In 2024, news broke that political journalist Nuzzi was allegedly involved in an affair with the politician. The allegations led to her departure from New York Magazine, while RFK Jr. faced intense public scrutiny.
Per Page Six, Nuzzi and Kennedy Jr. were allegedly involved in a phone-based affair that included FaceTime s-- and exchanging declarations of love.
Hines stood by her husband's side at the time and even took a jab at Nuzzi during her appearance at “The Katie Miller Podcast”, saying, “I think you always have to consider the source, right?”
“So that’s where I start. And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby,” she added.
However, she wrote in her memoir, titled Unscripted, that she was shaken when the news initially broke. RFK Jr. called her to inform her of the situation, and even while abroad, she could see the extensive coverage the story was receiving, per People.
“Of course, I hated all of it. The swirl of headlines, rumors, and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall,” she wrote.
She added that after returning to the U.S., she and her husband made it a point to be completely honest with one another.
“For the next few days, we stopped everything and drilled down on the truth. We locked ourselves in our room and laid it all on the table,” she wrote in her memoir.
She also stated that they delved into the “painful times” they had been by each other’s sides and reflected on what they meant to each other at that point.
“Through those soul-searching days, we tightened our ties that bind,” Hines admitted.