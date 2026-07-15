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RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Are 'Like a Teenage Couple in Love' Again After Olivia Nuzzi Scandal: Source

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. & Cheryl Hines
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines reportedly acted like teenagers in love while enjoying holiday abroad.

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July 15 2026, Updated 3:24 a.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines, are reportedly working to repair their rocky marriage after the politician was reported to be involved in a digital affair with New York Magazine alum Olivia Nuzzi.

Per Page Six, a source revealed that the couple was seen acting “like a teenage couple in love” during a recent vacation.

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And Cheryl Hines Have Been Acting 'Affectionate' Away From the Cameras

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Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines are reportedly rekindling their romance in the wake of his affair scandal with Olivia Nuzzi.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines are reportedly rekindling their romance in the wake of his affair scandal with Olivia Nuzzi.

“They were holding hands and kissing while touring Belgrade,” the source stated. “They were super affectionate with each other. He had his arm around her and at one point kissed her."

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Image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines met through Larry David in 2006.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines met through Larry David in 2006.

They also added that it seemed as though the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary’s alleged affair scandal from a couple of years ago was “clearly in the rearview mirror.”

The couple first met in 2006 through Larry David, per Us Weekly.

They were both married at the time. Hines was married to Paul Young, and Kennedy Jr. was married to Mary Richardson. The two reportedly reconnected in 2011 and began dating soon after.

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Cheryl Hines Revealed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Affair Scandal Almost Broke Their Marriage

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Image of Political journalist Olivia Nuzzi was allegedly in a digital affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Political journalist Olivia Nuzzi was allegedly in a digital affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In 2024, news broke that political journalist Nuzzi was allegedly involved in an affair with the politician. The allegations led to her departure from New York Magazine, while RFK Jr. faced intense public scrutiny.

Per Page Six, Nuzzi and Kennedy Jr. were allegedly involved in a phone-based affair that included FaceTime s-- and exchanging declarations of love.

Hines stood by her husband's side at the time and even took a jab at Nuzzi during her appearance at “The Katie Miller Podcast”, saying, “I think you always have to consider the source, right?”

“So that’s where I start. And then it ends with a conversation with Bobby,” she added.

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Image of Cheryl Hines revealed in her memoir, 'Unscripted,' that she 'hated' seeing the coverage of RFK Jr.'s alleged affair.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines revealed in her memoir, 'Unscripted,' that she 'hated' seeing the coverage of RFK Jr.'s alleged affair.

However, she wrote in her memoir, titled Unscripted, that she was shaken when the news initially broke. RFK Jr. called her to inform her of the situation, and even while abroad, she could see the extensive coverage the story was receiving, per People.

“Of course, I hated all of it. The swirl of headlines, rumors, and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall,” she wrote.

She added that after returning to the U.S., she and her husband made it a point to be completely honest with one another.

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Image of Cheryl Hines admitted in her memoir, 'Unscripted,' that she and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confronted some hard truths after his affair scandal.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines admitted in her memoir, 'Unscripted,' that she and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confronted some hard truths after his affair scandal.

“For the next few days, we stopped everything and drilled down on the truth. We locked ourselves in our room and laid it all on the table,” she wrote in her memoir.

She also stated that they delved into the “painful times” they had been by each other’s sides and reflected on what they meant to each other at that point.

“Through those soul-searching days, we tightened our ties that bind,” Hines admitted.

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