'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Was 'Scared' of 'Getting Into It' With Best Friend Emily Simpson Over Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador Drama: 'I Do Not Want to Fight'

"I was acknowledging the fact that I felt like Emily was being a little mean," she says. "I knew that I was saying that, so I was like, 'Oh my God, she's going to kill me. She's so mad at me.' I know my best friend. I do not want to fight my best friend."

The busy mom also had a bump in the road with Dubrow after Kirschenheiter didn't tell her that newbie Katie Ginella was spreading rumors that the actress hired photographers to get pictures during a family day at Disneyland. "I'm always good with Heather because we genuinely care about each other. I understand that she was upset with me at the beginning of all this, but the bottom line is I immediately told Heather the truth. The only reason why I never told her in the first place is because I thought I had handled that," she explains.