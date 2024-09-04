'RHOC' Star Gina Kirschenheiter Was 'Scared' of 'Getting Into It' With Best Friend Emily Simpson Over Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador Drama: 'I Do Not Want to Fight'
Gina Kirschenheiter is in her prime as a Housewife!
With five seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County under her belt, the real estate agent hasn't been afraid to speak her mind and call it as she sees it — even to one of her best friends.
Kirschenheiter speaks exclusively with OK! about going head-to-head with close pal Emily Simpson over the drama between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, the misunderstanding between herself and Heather Dubrow, managing her busy life and her partnership with Clorox.
After the blonde beauty and the attorney, who both joined the show in Season 13, the two quickly became best friends. However, their bond was tested after Kirschenheiter confessed that she thought Simpson was being heavily influenced by Judge's harsh behavior toward Beador. "I was so scared of Emily because I knew that Shannon said something to her," she spills about the mother-of-three telling Simpson about what Kirschenheiter thought of her new bond with the Traitors star.
"I was acknowledging the fact that I felt like Emily was being a little mean," she says. "I knew that I was saying that, so I was like, 'Oh my God, she's going to kill me. She's so mad at me.' I know my best friend. I do not want to fight my best friend."
The busy mom also had a bump in the road with Dubrow after Kirschenheiter didn't tell her that newbie Katie Ginella was spreading rumors that the actress hired photographers to get pictures during a family day at Disneyland. "I'm always good with Heather because we genuinely care about each other. I understand that she was upset with me at the beginning of all this, but the bottom line is I immediately told Heather the truth. The only reason why I never told her in the first place is because I thought I had handled that," she explains.
"I thought telling her [Dubrow] would just make it so that they, she and Katie, could never have a friendship," Kirschenheiter reveals. "Which is what basically they have now. I was trying to avoid what was going to happen for both of them."
When she's not dealing with the drama on the show, Kirschenheiter has been getting ready to get her kids back to school, all while continuing her successful real estate career. Luckily, she's partnered with Clorox to help with all of her household needs.
"I cannot think of a better possible partnership than myself and Clorox. It's a home run because I am a mom, and my kids are very messy. I couldn't live my life without it," she says while pointing out how the Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes On the Go help her in all areas of her life.
"I keep them in my car. I keep them with me in my open houses, on airplanes, everywhere! I'm just like every other mom. I have a job. I'm working hard, and then the rest of the time, I'm literally the chauffeur, I'm the chef, I'm the medic, I'm everything!" Kirschenheiter laughs.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.