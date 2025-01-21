'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shows Off Her Booty in White Bathing Suit to Celebrate Her Last Year of Being in Her 40s: Photos
Emily Simpson is ringing in her 49th birthday with style — and a splash of confidence!
The Real Housewives of Orange County star marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo from her getaway in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Sunday, January 18.
“I woke up today and realized this is my LAST birthday 🎂 in my 40s…” she began in the caption.
In the photo, Simpson rocked a sleek white one-piece swimsuit with a scoop back, showcasing her curves against a dreamy ocean backdrop.
She used the moment to set intentions for what 2025 may bring.
“I hope to manifest the best year yet: focusing on my health, physical and mental, my close circle of friends, my children my husband, and being the best version of myself ❤️,” she wrote. “When I reflect back over my life, certain ages really stand out.”
The reality star reminisced about graduating college at 22, going to law school at 26 and passing the California Bar Exam at 29. She shared that she married her husband, Shane Simpson, at 32, welcomed her daughter Annabelle at 37, and had twins Luke and Keller by 39.
“42 I started on RHOC 🍊,” she noted, before teasing fans with, “49? What will 49 bring?”
The lawyer even took the opportunity to set the record straight about her birth date.
“Btw @google my birthday is January 18th not 19th,” she declared.
“What was your favorite age? What did you accomplish or achieve that stands out in your mind?!” she concluded.
Of course, fans flooded the comments with love and birthday wishes.
“Girl you look so f------ good,” one follower gushed.
“Gorgeous Emily, beautiful figure, beautiful woman 💕 from 🏴 🇬🇧 💕 xx,” another chimed in.
“Welcome to the 50s club, it’s awesome✨🎉✨ a very happy birthday to you look fabulous🎉💕🎉✨✨💖,” a third shared, while a fourth added, “Turn 60 last September.. your young hun. Looking good a wonderful lady. 🥂🥂.”
Fellow RHOC star Heather Dubrow joined the celebration, writing, “Happy Birthday!!!! Love you!!! ❤️.”
The birthday cheer comes just weeks after Emily addressed rumors about her lifestyle.
During an interview with Us Weekly, Emily fired back at claims she relies on her husband’s family to get by.
“You’re gonna accuse me of living off of my in-law’s money?” she said. “Shane has wealthy parents. I’ve never made that a secret. … But if they funded my lifestyle, why the f--- would I be sitting on this couch? I’d be living my best life on a yacht somewhere.”
She added, “I have worked the entire time I’ve been married to Shane, and Shane has worked the entire time.”
Emily found the accusation “disrespectful” to her in-laws.
The drama started during part one of the RHOC reunion on November 7, when castmate Jennifer Pedranti questioned her lifestyle, saying, “I’m sorry. I’ve read that your in-laws fund your whole life.”
The mom-of-three later explained she didn’t hear the comment during filming, but if she had, viewers would’ve seen her fiery response.
“Tamra [Judge] texted me the day after the reunion aired, and she goes, ‘When did Jenn say that to you? I never heard it.’ … Trust me, I would’ve had something to say,” Emily shared.