'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion

Abraria echoes her pal's sentiment, adding how the ex-Kardashian bestie likes to keep many of the new cast members at a distance — as seen when Pippen shut her down for giving Lisa Hochstein advice about her tumultuous divorce. "I don't understand how we miscommunicated or where we stood in our friendship," she admits.

"I'm the peacemaker and a good friend," Abraria says about trying to help the mother-of-two before Pippen disqualified her. "When I see every single one of your confessionals literally dismissing me saying, 'Guerdy knows nothing!' and now obviously everybody saying the same advice to Lisa that I just said. She [Pippen] was just being very rude and dismissive. I'm confused."