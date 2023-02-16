OK Magazine
'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion

Feb. 16 2023

Guerdy Abraira and Dr. Nicole Martin are taking a breather after wrapping a drama-filled season of The Real Housewives of Miami.

The dynamic duo, who are riding high on their second year of the smash-hit Peacock reboot, chat exclusively with OK! to debrief their respective tensions with Larsa Pippen, the rift between OGs Adriana De Moura, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton and tease their open- ended reunion.

rhom stars guerdy abraira dr nicole martin felt dismissed larsa pippen unresolved reunion
Source: peacock

After the former basketball wife dropped bombshell allegations earlier in the season about Martin sleeping with her doctor coworkers, the physician was baffled.

"I was actually speechless," Martin admits of Pippen's accusation. "In my mind I was like, 'Keep it together. You're at a charity event. There's press here. Do not flip a table! Do not hit her with one of these handbags!' I was just trying to stay calm because I have a lot of respect for what Alexia's been through for Frankie [Nepola's son]. I was just trying to stay calm, cool and collected. I will deal with this another day."

rhom stars guerdy abraira dr nicole martin felt dismissed larsa pippen unresolved reunion
Source: peacock

Abraria echoes her pal's sentiment, adding how the ex-Kardashian bestie likes to keep many of the new cast members at a distance — as seen when Pippen shut her down for giving Lisa Hochstein advice about her tumultuous divorce. "I don't understand how we miscommunicated or where we stood in our friendship," she admits.

"I'm the peacemaker and a good friend," Abraria says about trying to help the mother-of-two before Pippen disqualified her. "When I see every single one of your confessionals literally dismissing me saying, 'Guerdy knows nothing!' and now obviously everybody saying the same advice to Lisa that I just said. She [Pippen] was just being very rude and dismissive. I'm confused."

rhom stars guerdy abraira dr nicole martin felt dismissed larsa pippen unresolved reunion
Source: peacock
"That's not my friend," the wedding planner makes clear of Pippen. "Who treats friends that way? I don't say anything at all about you in my confessionals, but she puts it out there in every single episode!"

Another huge rift within the current season is between the show's longtime cast members. "It's hard for Guerdy and I to fully grasp the depths of their relationships because they've been friends over a decade," Martin says of De Moura's differences with Nepola and Patton.

"I think they each have their own perspective," the MD continues. "Having talked to Adriana, she feels like Marysol and Alexia's friendship continued to grow. They would have lunches and they would hang out together but they never reached out to Adriana to invite her. I think that left her in her feelings."

Luckily, all matters will be handled in the highly anticipated reunion where both Housewives say they felt "heard" — though they noted many issues were left without a solution. "I don't necessarily think things get resolved with everyone at the end," Martin explains.

Source: OK!

"We said what we had to say, whether people hear it register and take it in is a different question," Abraira says.

The Real Housewives of Miami streams on Peacock, with new episodes debuting on Thursdays.

