Too soon to party? Teresa Giudice got slammed on Sunday, October 4, after sharing since-deleted pics from her daughter Gabriella Giudice’s 16th birthday soirée.

Fans were outraged that the RHONJ stars and their guests weren’t following social distance guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as they celebrated at the Dream Downtown hotel in New York City.

“How this whole family hasn’t gotten COVID I’ll never know,” one fan commented, according to Us Weekly. “Curious to see how many COVID cases will come from this,” another wrote, while a third said: “Yep. And they are filming [Housewives] now I think… so are these kids gonna maybe get #sick for a #RealityTV show? @Andy #RHONJ. When is enough… enough? #badbehavior.”

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES (OF ROMANCE): SPLITSVILLE, RE-UPS & QUICKIES—AN EXAMINATION OF THE RELATIONSHIPS OF OUR FAVORITE REALITY STARS

According to the outlet, only the server had a face mask on as they handed a candle to Gabriella.

New York State Law requires “everyone over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate a face covering to wear one when in public if unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.” The law also “strongly recommends you wear a face covering as much as possible when in a shared indoor space outside your home.”

Teresa hasn’t responded to the criticism yet, but she did post a new photo of herself and Gabriella, wishing the teenager a happy birthday.

“I’m so lucky to be your mom…Happy Sweet 16th Birthday 🎂beautiful! ❤️ 🖤,” the proud mama captioned the adorable snap.

Fans of the reality star immediately commented on the new photo, claiming that the 16-year-old looked “unrecognizable” in the pics.

10 ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STARS WHO HAVE BEEN ARRESTED

One user wrote: “Looks like she’s already fallen victim to the plastic surgery knife.” Another said, “Who TF is this?! Looks nothing like her daughter.” A third fan came to the blonde beauties defense saying: “To anyone commenting ‘who is that?’ that’s obviously Gabriella. She might look different to some of you because she’s growing up and becoming a young lady aka puberty, which believe it or not….all girls go through and it’s normal.”

Teresa shares Gabriella and three other children with ex-husband Joe Giudice — 19-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Milania and 11-year-old Audriana.

Joe was deported to his native Italy last year after serving time in jail for tax evasion and fraud.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

The happy papa shared several posts in honor of Gabriella’s milestone birthday to his Instagram. “You are breathtaking!” one of the captions read. “I want all of your greatest dreams to come true. You deserve the absolute best that life has to offer. You helped mommy and me with your sisters so much you truly are a dream come true. I love you so much . Happy birthday Gabriella 🎁”