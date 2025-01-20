Heather Thomson Says 'RHONY' Cast Shake-Up Was 'Necessary for Growth': 'The Show Has Evolved'

RHONY alum Heather Thomson exclusively talked to OK! about her thoughts on Bravo replacing the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New York City — and if the old cast should come back.

“The show has evolved over the years,” the Yummie Tummie owner shared, “and while change can be a little jarring at first, it’s necessary for growth. The new cast brings fresh energy and their own stories to tell, connecting with viewers in their unique ways.”

Though Thomson asserted RHONY is an “iconic show” and called the OG ladies’ legacy a “huge part of its history ,” she understood Bravo’s decision to do a cast overhaul.

Regardless of her support for the new crew, Thomson shared she “absolutely” would like to see the original group reunite.

“The OG RHONY cast created something truly special that resonated with fans, and I know I shared real, authentic moments that are still talked about today,” Thomson stated. “Who wouldn’t want to see a reunion of those iconic personalities?”

The former reality starlet remains uncertain if this will ever happen or not, explaining she believes it “comes down to timing and what feels right for everyone.”

“We’ve all grown in different ways, and while reuniting could make for an exciting new chapter, some things are better left as cherished memories,” she added.