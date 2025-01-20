Heather Thomson Says 'RHONY' Cast Shake-Up Was 'Necessary for Growth': 'The Show Has Evolved'
RHONY alum Heather Thomson exclusively talked to OK! about her thoughts on Bravo replacing the entire cast of The Real Housewives of New York City — and if the old cast should come back.
Though Thomson asserted RHONY is an “iconic show” and called the OG ladies’ legacy a “huge part of its history,” she understood Bravo’s decision to do a cast overhaul.
“The show has evolved over the years,” the Yummie Tummie owner shared, “and while change can be a little jarring at first, it’s necessary for growth. The new cast brings fresh energy and their own stories to tell, connecting with viewers in their unique ways.”
Regardless of her support for the new crew, Thomson shared she “absolutely” would like to see the original group reunite.
“The OG RHONY cast created something truly special that resonated with fans, and I know I shared real, authentic moments that are still talked about today,” Thomson stated. “Who wouldn’t want to see a reunion of those iconic personalities?”
The former reality starlet remains uncertain if this will ever happen or not, explaining she believes it “comes down to timing and what feels right for everyone.”
“We’ve all grown in different ways, and while reuniting could make for an exciting new chapter, some things are better left as cherished memories,” she added.
Season 13 was the first season of the Real Housewives franchise to not have a reunion. As fans saw in the episodes, racial tensions brewed between Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams. Singer was accused of making racial comments during filming, leading Bravo to launch an investigation. This was cited as one of the reasons a reunion did not happen. Issues aside, ratings for Season 13 were reportedly lower than they had been in the past, which added fuel to Bravo’s fire in replacing the cast. Unfortunately for the network, the ratings have been even worse since they brought in a new group of women, which continues to leave fans on social media begging for the OG cast to return.
Even when not on camera, the original stars of the hit franchise continue to stir up drama and controversy. As OK! reported, Singer recently came under scrutiny for a social media post involving the Pacific Palisades wildfires.
Singer shared a video capturing herself smiling to her Instagram Story, writing over the clip it was a “beautiful day to wake up” but “unfortunately people in Cali have no idea what their day will bring.”
Reddit users were quick to attack her, calling out Singer’s “level of narcissism” and “zero sensitivity.”