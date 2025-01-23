'RHONY' Star Luann de Lesseps, 59, Flaunts Her Assets in Skimpy Bikini While Vacationing in Mexico: Photo
Mexico!!!! Luann de Lesseps has been soaking up the sun in Tulum — and showing off her smoking hot bikini body.
The Real Housewives of New York City star traded in the freezing Big Apple weather for a lavish beach vacation, which she has been sure to share pictures of via social media.
"Chic c’est la sea 🌊🧜♀️🏝️," de Lesseps captioned her post — which featured a selfie of the brunette beauty sitting on a towel in a bright blue bikini.
The reality star's fit figure was on full display, as her cleavage could be seen spilling out of her top.
De Lesseps accessorized her beach day look with a sea shell-like necklace and a sun hat.
The Bravo star later shared a photo of herself with her pals, who were also wearing bikinis by the ocean, via her Instagram Story
In a separate post shared to the social media app, de Lesseps stunned in a beautiful blue dress, as she accessorized with an over-the-shoulder bag and a western-styled hat.
"No better cure for the January blues than #Mexico 🏝️💙🔥," she captioned a picture of herself smiling by the sea at nighttime.
While in Mexico, de Lesseps was also caught on camera by paparazzi, this time showing off her toned tummy in a black two-piece swimsuit, sunglasses and a matching hat.
In photos obtained by a news publication, the reality television personality could be seen taking photos with a pair of shirtless men near a shaded area of the beach.
De Lesseps' trip to Mexico comes as she nears the end of her time off from work.
The famed performer is set to kick off the next leg of her cabaret show, titled Countess Cabaret, on February 1 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev.
Her tour is scheduled to run through June, with the last show listed on her website set to take place on June 8 at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y.
In September 2023, de Lesseps exclusively opened up to OK! about how proud she was that her cabaret show had "grown so much."
"I always change up the music and change up my show," she explained more than one year ago before citing the differences between her newer tours and her original Countess & Friends.
"We realized the guests weren't paying attention the minute I went off stage," de Lesseps admitted. "We realized that they were there to see me. It's all my own now. It's all pop culture, comedy, and cabaret. Almost like if you were in my living room and you're on this ride with me."
"I work really hard on my show. I just have the best time. I think people can see that I enjoy myself doing what I do," she continued at the time.
De Lesseps added: "People come dressed in their Jovani dresses and their statement necklaces. They show up for me, and then they go out together because they have a common thread: the Housewives. It's sweet."