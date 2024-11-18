'RHONY' Star Dorinda Medley Reveals the Procedure She Underwent That Changed Everything: 'I Have the Body I've Been Longing For'
Dorinda Medley is giving away her ultimate beauty secret!
The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 59, recently underwent the Sono Bello body sculpting procedure and has been thrilled with her results.
"I first heard about Sono Bello from Sonja Morgan when we were filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Legacy in St. Barths. She had just done some body contouring and it looked fantastic so I reached out to the brand on Instagram," Medley exclusively tells OK!.
Entertaining the idea of undergoing body contouring was something completely new to Medley. "I have always depended on diet and exercise to stay fit, but after the age of 50, I realized no matter how much I worked out, dieted, massaged, I could not shift certain trouble spots on my body," she spills. "I haven't really done anything besides Botox and facial peels, so this is the very first time [I did something like this]. I could have gone on camera within the month, to be honest."
With the Bravo star's hectic schedule, which includes appearing on the upcoming season of The Traitors, she emphasized how quick the healing process was. "I saw results within the first few days. I had some swelling and bruising, but I could definitely see where the pockets of fat had been removed, and it was so exciting," she reveals.
"The initial consultation is so informative and not overwhelming. It was like a meet and greet and a way to learn all about the procedure, how it works, downtime, etc.," Medley adds. "Everyone I encountered, from the consultation to the board-certified doctor, the receptionist at Sono Bello, and the nurses, were so warm, informative and kind."
"It’s always a bit scary when you are doing something like this, but the constant open communication and readiness to help in any way made the whole experience really wonderful. I’d do it again in a second!" she gushes.
Medley's leap of faith certainly paid off. "My results are incredible! I feel like I have the body I have been longing for years," the blonde beauty says. "It amazes me how (without saying anything) my friends, family and daughter have noticed the difference. 'You look incredible!' or 'Your body looks great,' or 'Mom, you have no saddlebags!'"
"The procedure took about 90 minutes from beginning to end and I walked to my car service and rested for the evening. I took no pain killers, and I was walking around the evening of the procedure. If you want to do something special for yourself, get a consultation from Sono Bello. It’s a game changer. Can I go back?" she jokes.