'RHONY' Star Dorinda Medley Reveals the Procedure She Underwent That Changed Everything: 'I Have the Body I've Been Longing For'

"I first heard about Sono Bello from Sonja Morgan when we were filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Legacy in St. Barths. She had just done some body contouring and it looked fantastic so I reached out to the brand on Instagram," Medley exclusively tells OK!.

Entertaining the idea of undergoing body contouring was something completely new to Medley. "I have always depended on diet and exercise to stay fit, but after the age of 50, I realized no matter how much I worked out, dieted, massaged, I could not shift certain trouble spots on my body," she spills. "I haven't really done anything besides Botox and facial peels, so this is the very first time [I did something like this]. I could have gone on camera within the month, to be honest."