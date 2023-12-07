Denise Richards Avoids Discussing 'Hot Mess' Return to 'RHOBH' After Confronting Costar Erika Jayne
Denise Richards didn’t think she acted out of character during her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on November 29.
As part of the most recent episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Wednesday, December 6, the 52-year-old sat down with costars Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais to discuss what happened at the THC infused dinner party, hosted at Kyle Richards' home.
During last week’s episode, Denise appeared to be under the influence and later confronted Erika Jayne about a conflict from their past.
At the quartets sit down the ladies asked Denise why she went after Erika.
The mother-of-three explained she was still upset with the blonde beauty for “talking about threesomes” in front of her kids three years prior. Though time has passed, Denise made it clear she is not over the incident.
“[I wanted] just for her to acknowledge it and to apologize, just to say, ‘You know what, I feel bad about it, and I’m really sorry,'” she told her fellow Housewives. “Otherwise, she’s just a mean a-- b----- so, sorry.”
At the chaotic dinner, Erika did not apologize to Denise, however, it was largely because the Wild Things star never told her what she was upset about.
Denise, who was ridiculed by viewers for being a “hot mess” in last week’s installment, told Erika she “knew” what she had done.
“The first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely, and then a year later [it] was a different dynamic,” the Love Actually alum said across the table. “I was so f------ nice to you, and you were a b---- to me, and you know it. Just like own it.”
Erika then begged Denise to clarify as it was “not clear” to her what she had done. She later added that she had “no idea what [Denise was] talking about and neither [did Denise].”
Other Housewives commented on Denise’s strange behavior in their confessionals, including Garcelle, who pointed out how Denise was “slurring her words a little bit.”
“I don’t know what Denise is partaking in, but I kinda want some right now,” Dorit Kemsley said about the actress.
The chef at the dinner even noted “Denise Richards is f----- up.”
Kyle, also weighed in on Denise’s actions, saying, “I do not understand what is going on with Denise. I haven’t seen her eat a lot of this weed-infused food, and it doesn’t seem like she’s drinking that much either. Did she partake before she got here this evening? I don’t understand what’s happening.”
After the episode aired, many fans also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to bash the OnlyFans creator.
“Why was Denise Richards acting like.. that,” one user wrote, while a second speculated, “Y'all can't tell me Denise Richards isn't high on... something.”
“Was Denise Richards on something last night? No offense, she just seemed wayyy too out of it,” another penned.