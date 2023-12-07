Denise Richards Avoids Discussing 'Hot Mess' Return to 'RHOBH' After Confronting Costar Erika Jayne

Denise Richards didn’t think she acted out of character during her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on November 29.

As part of the most recent episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Wednesday, December 6, the 52-year-old sat down with costars Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais to discuss what happened at the THC infused dinner party, hosted at Kyle Richards' home.