'RHUGT' Season 2 Butler Sues Bravo, Accuses Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville of Sexual Abuse During Boozy Party
The butler hired for Season 2 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Marco Vega, has sued Bravo.
The employee claimed he was sexually abused by Phaedra Parks and Brandi Glanville while the cast had a wild party at Dorinda Medley’s Massachusetts mansion.
According to court documents, Vega alleged that in September 2021 The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum slapped him in the butt and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star ripped off his shirt.
“Earn your money, Marco. Take your shirt off. Do something!” Glanville supposedly told him as she exposed his torso.
Vega claimed the incident occurred following a strip-tease show took place at Medley’s Blue Stone Manor. He was then told by producers to “go over and get the women dancing!” The butler also stated that the women had been heavily drinking that night.
He even expressed that the incident caused tension in his marriage as his wife got very upset at what had occurred.
Vega is suing the network for condoning sexual abuse and harassment and is asking for damages.
After reaching out for comment, Parks’ rep told Page Six, “She is traveling and unavailable for comment.” Meanwhile Glanville’s rep said, “She has the utmost respect for Marco. Anything that occurred on the set that evening was requested by the producers and approved by Marco Vega himself.”
Prior to the lawsuit, Vega expressed his disappointment about how he was treated while on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip via social media.
He shared that he “didn’t really ‘connect’ with any of the ladies” and was “forcibly stripped,” which he “was not happy” about. Despite this, Vega did gush about Medley, saying she was “extremely kind to him.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Glanville has been accused of alleged sexual harassment.
On her March 16, appearance on New York Live, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo discussed how she left filming of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 early due to Glanville’s behavior.
“I can’t say much — only because it’s not good for my headspace — but it took a lot for me to go back there,” she began about the incident, which supposedly included "unwanted" kissing and touching.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way. I came home early," she explained. “At this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it, so I’d rather not.”
A source previously detailed the occasion, claiming, "It was unwanted."
"And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable," they added.
