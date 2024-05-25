'Catholic Values Are Hated by Many': Harrison Butker Fires Back After Controversial Commencement Speech — Watch

Butker then noted how he is used to receiving hate for his performance on the field, however, he has not grown accustomed to the criticism he recently experienced out of the stadium.

“As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become,” he continued, “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all. If we have truth and charity, we should trust in the Lord’s providence and let the Holy Ghost do the rest of the work.”