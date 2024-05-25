OK Magazine
'Catholic Values Are Hated by Many': Harrison Butker Fires Back After Controversial Commencement Speech — Watch

harrison butker
Source: MEGA
By:

May 25 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Harrison Butker doubled down on the remarks he made during his May 11 commencement speech at Benedictine College.

The Chiefs kicker, 28, defended himself at the Regina Caeli Academy Courage Under Fire Gala on Friday, May 24, after his comments were labeled “hateful,” “misogynistic” and “homophobic.”

Source: @realDailyWire/X

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” the athlete, who is on the board of the Catholic homeschool hybrid school, began.

“Over the past few days, my beliefs — or what people think I believe — have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe,” he added. “At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate. But as the days went on, even those who disagreed with my viewpoints, shared their support for my freedom of religion.”

Butker then noted how he is used to receiving hate for his performance on the field, however, he has not grown accustomed to the criticism he recently experienced out of the stadium.

“As to be expected, the more I’ve talked about what I value most, which is my Catholic faith, the more polarizing I have become,” he continued, “It’s a decision I’ve consciously made and one I do not regret at all. If we have truth and charity, we should trust in the Lord’s providence and let the Holy Ghost do the rest of the work.”

harrison butker
Source: MEGA

Harrison Butker's commencement speech was labeled 'hateful' and 'misogynistic.'

The father-of-three — who married his wife in 2018 — encouraged attendees to share their beliefs with the world “with joy to be a good witness for Christ” even if they are unpopular.

Glorifying God and not ourselves should always remain our motivation despite any push back or even support,” Butker shared, before saying he hopes his speech would “embolden others that many more will be unapologetic of their Catholic faith and never be afraid to speak out for truth, even when it goes against the loudest voices.”

harrison butker
Source: MEGA

Harrison Butker is a kicker for the Chiefs.

MORE ON:
Harrison Butker
As OK! previously reported, after his comments at Benedictine College went viral, the star was deemed "one of the most hated men in North America" for the way he addressed female students.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," the Georgia native stated.

harrison butker
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes called Harrison Butker a 'good person' despite his controversial remarks.

"How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he continued, essentially telling the group of intelligent women to focus less on the degree they just spent roughly four years earning and more on marrying a man and becoming a stay-at-home mom.

Source: OK!

Butker said his wife is the reason he's "the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation."

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith and become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all — homemaker," he noted.

