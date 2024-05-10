'I Snapped': Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Claims Roseanne Barr Tried to 'Force Feed' Him When He Appeared on Her Talk Show

According to Simmons, he first met Barr on a plane, where they had a pleasant exchange. Subsequently, when Barr started hosting her own talk show after the success of her sitcom Roseanne, she invited Simmons as a guest.

"When we were talking, I noticed something on the table in between us. It was a hamburger with everything in it," he wrote.

"She asked me, ‘Richard, you can’t always eat healthy,’" he alleged, "She got up and tried to force feed me the hamburger, pushing it in my mouth. I was not amused. I snapped. I grabbed the hamburger, and shoved it in her mouth and walked off the stage. This is something I was not proud of."

"She screamed and yelled at me when I was leaving the stage. Her executive producer, Jeff Wald, told me she was going to sue me, and I told him I will sue her first," he continued.