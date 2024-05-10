OK Magazine
'I Snapped': Fitness Icon Richard Simmons Claims Roseanne Barr Tried to 'Force Feed' Him When He Appeared on Her Talk Show

richard simmons roseanne barr force feed him talk show snapped
By:

May 10 2024, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

Fitness guru Richard Simmons recently shed light on his interactions with famous hosts.

Simmons recounted his experiences on shows hosted by Martha Stewart, Rosie O’Donnell, Roseanne Barr, Wendy Williams, and more. Notably, Simmons expressed that his encounter with Barr was not as positive as he had hoped.

richard simmons
Richard Simmons brought up a story of how Roseanne Barr tried to force feed him on her talk show.

According to Simmons, he first met Barr on a plane, where they had a pleasant exchange. Subsequently, when Barr started hosting her own talk show after the success of her sitcom Roseanne, she invited Simmons as a guest.

"When we were talking, I noticed something on the table in between us. It was a hamburger with everything in it," he wrote.

"She asked me, ‘Richard, you can’t always eat healthy,’" he alleged, "She got up and tried to force feed me the hamburger, pushing it in my mouth. I was not amused. I snapped. I grabbed the hamburger, and shoved it in her mouth and walked off the stage. This is something I was not proud of."

"She screamed and yelled at me when I was leaving the stage. Her executive producer, Jeff Wald, told me she was going to sue me, and I told him I will sue her first," he continued.

richard simmons roseanne barr force feed him talk show snapped
Roseanne Barr threatened to sue Richard Simmons.

Simmons, who has been out of the public eye for a decade, has recently reemerged to address speculations about his well-being.

He has been actively engaging with his fans on social media and even shared a voice message video on YouTube, marking the first time his voice has been heard in years. Despite this, some remain skeptical about the authenticity of the clip.

richard simmons roseanne barr force feed him talk show snapped
Richard Simmons chose to be out of the public eye for several years.

Simmons also took the opportunity to express his care and concern for Williams, who recently announced her health crisis.

He mentioned, "I 'cared' for Williams and have 'added her to my prayer list' following the announcement of her dementia diagnosis."

The 75-year-old fitness icon's openness about his past experiences on talk shows and his current interactions with various personalities in the entertainment industry have reignited the public's interest in his life and career.

richard simmons roseanne barr force feed him talk show snapped
Richard Simmons also commented on Wendy Williams' mental health.

As OK! previously reported, Simmons isn't happy about the news of Pauly Shore's biopic of the '80s fitness instructor's life story.

He released a public statement after news of the biopic broke, stating, “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore."

"I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read,” Simmons continued. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

