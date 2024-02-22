Wendy Williams Is Able to Have 'Full Conversations' Amid Dementia and Aphasia Diagnosis, Her Niece Claims
Wendy Williams' niece is giving an update on her aunt.
During the Thursday, February 22, episode of The View, Alex Finnie sat with the ladies at the Hot Topics table to discuss the former daytime diva right before news of her dementia and aphasia diagnosis was revealed to the world.
"She sounds really good," Williams' loved one revealed. "I haven’t seen her, but we were able to have full conversations."
It was unclear if Finnie was talking specifically about the former radio jockey's diagnosis, as the shocking news broke halfway through the live broadcast.
According to Finnie, her family has been pushed out of Williams' life and cannot contact her directly. However, the ex-The Wendy Williams Show host has the ability to call them.
"For instance, yesterday I was out, I was having dinner, and I missed a call, and I ran to the bathroom, I came back, and I realized that it was my aunt, but I can’t call her back; so therefore, I haven’t talked to her," she explained.
In a telling moment, Finnie said, "as a family, we know there’s more” about Williams' well-being that they aren't privy to. However, she said her aunt was hopeful about her future.
"You know, she talks about the possibility of getting back to work, but like I always remind her, first and foremost is your health," Finnie added.
As OK! previously reported, Williams' team released a message revealing the beloved television personality's formal diagnosis on Thursday, February 22.
"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read.
"The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances," they continued.
"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," the message read.
"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed," the statement concluded. "She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."