Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son's Name Revealed 1 Year After His Birth
Introducing RZA Athelston Mayers!
It was recently reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy’s is named RZA. The child, who was born in May 2022, was named after famous rapper and producer of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.
For the beginning of his life, the A-list parents kept RZA out of the spotlight — though as of late, the matriarch uploaded a video of her pride and joy on Instagram, as well as being spotted by the paparazzi with her about to be 1-year-old on her hip.
As OK! previously reported, the "Umbrella" singer revealed she was pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child during her February Super Bowl halftime performance.
That same month, Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, shared that his daughter and her baby daddy had been thinking through a "few names" for their new bundle of joy.
"She’ll have my head if I tell you," Ronald joked at the time.
The R&B icon, 35, was also spotted at the 2023 Met Gala with her lover on her arm as she wore an extravagant white Valentino gown. The star started the carpet with a jacket adorned with white roses covering her figure. She then removed the jacket, revealing a tight-fitting dress that showed off her growing baby bump.
In April of 2022, the "Love on the Brain" vocalist opened up to Vogue about parenting as she was expecting RZA at the time.
Rihanna shared she "always thought" she’d be married before starting her family, referring to the fact that her and A$AP Rocky have yet to tie the knot.
"I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom," she said. "Who the f*** says it has to be that way?"
She then explained she wants to be "a passenger as much as the driver" when it comes to parenting her children.
"They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become," she said.
The songwriter noted that her and the rapper were not "planning" to get pregnant, but "weren’t planning against" conceiving.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I called him inside and showed him," the Fenty Beauty founder said, recalling when she first broke the news of her pregnancy to the 34-year-old. "Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began."
Page Six reported on the name.