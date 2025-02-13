Rihanna Puts Her Bum on Display in Hot Bodysuit as She Styles Her Long Curly Hair With Fenty Products: Watch

Rihanna posed in front of a mirror as she showed off her juicy backside to the camera.

On Thursday, February 13, the “Umbrella” singer, 36, showed off her curves in a thong bodysuit while using Fenty products on her long curly locks.

In the clip, the Grammy winner put her backside on display while looking into the mirror. The businesswoman stunned in the nude lace bodysuit that accentuated her assets. Rihanna also wore a light makeup look as she posed in the mirror and gave the camera a cheeky smile.

At one point, the star even leaned back so her long hair — which she had just doused in the product — touched her bum.