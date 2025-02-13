Rihanna Puts Her Bum on Display in Hot Bodysuit as She Styles Her Long Curly Hair With Fenty Products: Watch
Rihanna can sell anything looking like that!
On Thursday, February 13, the “Umbrella” singer, 36, showed off her curves in a thong bodysuit while using Fenty products on her long curly locks.
In the clip, the Grammy winner put her backside on display while looking into the mirror. The businesswoman stunned in the nude lace bodysuit that accentuated her assets. Rihanna also wore a light makeup look as she posed in the mirror and gave the camera a cheeky smile.
At one point, the star even leaned back so her long hair — which she had just doused in the product — touched her bum.
“Keep ya 👀 on the newest member of the @fentyhair fam, The Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Conditioner Spray 💦💦,” she cheekily penned alongside the footage.
In response, fans gushed over Rihanna’s good looks.
“I’m surprised I watched all 3 hours of this,” one person joked, while another quipped, “I will buy it to have that a-- 😂.”
A third user noted, “I just wanted to take a nap Robyn…. ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥HOT,” referencing Rihanna’s legal name, as one more stated, “I WAS NOT READYYYYY!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two who shares sons RZA and Riot with partner A$AP Rocky has been loving her figure after having both kids.
"She’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt s-----," the source dished. "She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies, she got them. Back when she was a B-cup, she used to always joke about loving b---- so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill."
The source explained that Rihanna loves to be “the star of her ad campaigns” and understands that the promotion for her lingerie and beauty brand can often get “erotic” and “push the envelope." However, the insider assured the “Diamonds” songstress “doesn’t care."
“The great thing is that Rocky doesn’t get all jealous and controlling about it, he thinks she should celebrate her body, he does all the time,” the source said of the rapper — who started dating Rihanna in 2019. "He’s always telling her how she’s the hottest woman alive; he treats her like a literal Goddess, and that adds to her confidence too."
The confidante also noted the billionaire does not plan to stop sharing her risqué content on social media.
"She's not taking her foot off the gas anytime soon," they dished.