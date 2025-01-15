'She Was Pissed': Riley Keough Reveals Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley Picked Her Up From Prison After Her Shocking Arrest

Riley Keough said Lisa Marie Presley had to leave Vegas to get her from prison after her arrest.

During the Wednesday, January 15, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the actress, 35, revealed her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley , had to bail her out of jail after she was arrested.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star began, “The cool thing about not having a publicist here, is I can say whatever I want.”

“I was arrested once. It was for breaking and entering,” she confessed with a giggle. “My mom was pissed. I had to call her and tell her to come back from Vegas to pick me up in prison.”