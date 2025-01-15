or
'She Was Pissed': Riley Keough Reveals Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley Picked Her Up From Prison After Her Shocking Arrest

Composite photo of Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley.
Source: MEGA

Riley Keough said Lisa Marie Presley had to leave Vegas to get her from prison after her arrest.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Riley Keough is spilling the tea!

During the Wednesday, January 15, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the actress, 35, revealed her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had to bail her out of jail after she was arrested.

Source: @callherdaddy/TikTok
The Daisy Jones & The Six star began, “The cool thing about not having a publicist here, is I can say whatever I want.”

“I was arrested once. It was for breaking and entering,” she confessed with a giggle. “My mom was pissed. I had to call her and tell her to come back from Vegas to pick me up in prison.”

Host Alex Cooper happily chimed in: “Stop I’m obsessed.”

“I’ve never told anyone this,” Keough admitted.

riley keough late mom lisa marie presley prison arrest
Source: Call Her Daddy

'I never told anyone this,' Riley Keough said about her arrest while on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

Fans of Keough couldn’t help but gush over their excitement to listen to the full episode.

“I ADORE HER [so much],” one person penned, while another added: “She’s my favorite nepo baby BY FAR. I LOVE HER.”

MORE ON:
Riley Keough

“Ok I’ll actually watch a 'CHD' episode now,” a third user shared, as one more said, “OMG. I'm so happy. Just finished her and her mom's book and absolutely loved it,” referencing how Keough finished Presley’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, after her tragic January 12, 2023, passing.

As OK! previously reported, Keough recently spoke about the months leading up to her mother’s death while at Graceland with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special in October.

riley keough late mom lisa marie presley prison arrest
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023.

“The last sort of three weeks that she was alive, I was with her a few times, and I felt worried,” Keough noted of Presley. “I think there was always sort of an undertone for me because of this feeling that I was on borrowed time with her.”

“She just felt detached, tired. I don’t know how to describe it,” she added.

Winfrey asked Keough if she thought the singer — who struggled with substance abuse throughout her life — had relapsed.

“It didn’t feel like drugs. I have a lot of experience with the drugs. It felt like a tired person,” Keough shared.

riley keough late mom lisa marie presley prison arrest
Source: Call Her Daddy

'The cool thing about not having a publicist here, is I can say whatever I want,' Riley Keough quipped while talking to 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper.

Keogh told Winfrey she was proud Presley didn’t turn to drugs after her brother Benjamin Keough's death in July 2020. However, she recalled other strange ways of how she coped with the loss, including keeping his dead body in the house.

“It was about two months, and everybody in the house was in the grieving process,” Riley said.

“On paper, I could see how this sounds completely insane and absurd,” she continued, “but my mom was just very much herself… You know, she wasn’t a crazy lady.”

