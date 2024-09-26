Lisa Marie Presley Became Addicted to Opioids After Recovering From the Birth of Her Twins, Late Star's New Memoir Reveals

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” an excerpt from the book reads. “I was recovering after the birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain.”

The famous daughter of Elvis Presley had her 15-year-old twins with ex-husband Michael Lockwood in 2008. Lisa Marie also shares Riley and her late son, Benjamin Keough, with former spouse Danny Keough.