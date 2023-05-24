Rita Wilson Sets the Record Straight on Viral Video of Herself & Husband Tom Hanks 'Scolding' a Man at the Cannes Film Festival
Nothing to see here folks! After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson went viral for appearing to scold a man on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for Asteroid City on Tuesday evening, May 23, the A-list actor's wife clarified on what was actually happening in that chaotic moment.
Sharing a screenshot of an article about the alleged altercation, Wilson wrote via her Instagram Story: “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?"
"But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try,” the singer, 66, pointed out. “Go see Asteroid City!”
The couple dressed to the nines for the star-studded occasion, with the Oscar-winning actor, also 66, opting for a classic black tuxedo while Wilson stunned in a glitzy black gown that was complimented by a matching cape.
Though Hanks and Wilson were seen flashing their pearly whites for the cameras on the carpet, they were later caught in the middle of a seemingly tense exchange with someone who appeared to be working the event.
At one point, a stern-looking Hanks was even seen pointing his finger at the man, with Wilson also looking distressed while conversing with the worker.
Despite the apparent brief hiccup in Wilson and Hanks' night, they appeared to have a great time, with the brunette beauty taking to Instagram to gush about their evening — and killer looks. "Thank you @versace @donatella_versace and the fantastic team Teresa, Parmjeet, and Elenia (!) for making us look so good!!! @bulgari thank you for the jewels! Stylist: @maryammalakpour swipe to see the dress without the cape," she captioned photos from their night out.
Wilson wasn't the only fan of her dazzling ensemble, with Jennifer Garner praising in the comments section: "Holy Moly, Rita! You wear the heck out of that dress! 🙌♥️."
Hollywood's power duo made their red carpet appearance nearly one month after celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.
“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” Wilson gushed via Instagram alongside a snap of herself lovingly gazing at the Sully actor, with whom she shares sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27.