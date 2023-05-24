Rita Wilson Sets the Record Straight on Viral Video of Herself & Husband Tom Hanks 'Scolding' a Man at the Cannes Film Festival

Nothing to see here folks! After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson went viral for appearing to scold a man on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for Asteroid City on Tuesday evening, May 23, the A-list actor's wife clarified on what was actually happening in that chaotic moment.

Sharing a screenshot of an article about the alleged altercation, Wilson wrote via her Instagram Story: “This is called I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?"