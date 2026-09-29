Rob Lowe Reveals the Secrets Behind His 'Eternally Handsome' Face

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe is spilling the secrets behind his youthful appearance. The 62-year-old actor was recently asked to reveal his skincare routine during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after a fan wanted to know how he maintains his "eternally handsome face." While Lowe appreciated the compliment, the 9-1-1: Lone Star alum admitted his routine isn't necessarily filled with complicated treatments or products. Instead, he credited plenty of sleep, good genetics and decades of sobriety with helping him look and feel his best.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe Credits Sleep and Genetics for His Appearance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bravowwhl Source: @BRAVOWWHL/INSTAGRAM Rob Lowe said getting plenty of sleep and inheriting good genes worked in his favor.

When Andy Cohen relayed the viewer question about Lowe's skin, the actor started with two relatively simple factors. "That's very nice," he said before revealing, "Well, I sleep a lot. It's genetics." The actor explained that youthful looks appear to run in his family, pointing to his father as proof. "My dad is 86, and he looks like he's maybe 70," Lowe shared. While genetics may not be something fans can replicate, Lowe believes some of his lifestyle choices have also worked in his favor.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe Thinks His Sobriety Gives Him a 'Leg Up'

Source: MEGA The actor believes his 36 years os sobriety have given him a 'leg up.'

Lowe also credited not drinking alcohol with helping him maintain his appearance. "I don't drink. That's 36 years of being sober," he explained. The actor said he believes his decades without alcohol have benefited him in more ways than one. "I think that puts me in the red zone," Lowe said. "It's just a leg up on everything." Lowe has long been candid about his sobriety, and his latest comments reveal he believes the decision has also contributed to how he's aged.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Lowe Spends Plenty of Time Outside

Source: MEGA Rob Lowe admitted his love of surfing, running and golfing means he spends plenty of time outdoors.

Despite his youthful complexion, Lowe admitted he has one habit that could work against his skin: spending lots of time outdoors. "I'm always outside," he explained, listing surfing, running and golfing among his favorite activities. With so much time spent in the sun, the actor was naturally asked whether sunscreen plays a major role in his routine. As it turns out, Lowe admitted protecting his skin from the sun is something he's only recently started taking more seriously.

Rob Lowe's Wife Encouraged Him to Wear Sunscreen

Source: MEGA Sheryl Berkoff has encouraged her husband to embrace sunscreen.