Rob Lowe Thinks Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Are a Bad Idea: 'What's the Plan for the Longevity of Everything?'
Rob Lowe will never hop on the Ozempic trend.
In a new interview, the actor — who has been an advocate of the low-carb Atkins diet for years — explained his thoughts on the new fad that has become a hit with celebrities.
"I see people who are taking all the new weight loss drugs and that's great, and it's really changed their lives," he said. "But my concern always is, okay, now what? What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?"
"I never ever talk about diets, I talk about lifestyle," the Parks and Recreation alum, 59, pointed out.
"I'm trying to be even more disciplined now as I'm older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger," Lowe spilled of his current habits. "So I tried to cut sugar completely as my new year's resolution. And now I'm figuring, okay, that's not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?"
Though the dad-of-two will turn 60 next month, he insisted he currently feels "better than I’ve ever felt."
While some celebs have denied their recent weight loss came from medications like Ozempic — which is also used to treat diabetes — others have been open about it and see no shame in using it.
Oprah Winfrey brushed off the whispers at first, but in December 2023, she admitted to taking one of the injections.
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," the talk show host, 70, shared. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
While Winfrey said she feels great — and is also exercising more to maintain her slimmer figure — some fans were disappointed since she's been a Weight Watches ambassador for years.
In fact, fitness guru Jillian Michaels publicly targeted the philanthropist, insisting, "Oprah has a financial incentive with Ozempic."
"Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business. I believe [WeightWatchers] bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs," Michaels, 50, spilled. "I think it's important to put that out there right off the bat."
