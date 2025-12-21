or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Inside Rob and Michele Reiner’s Last Dinner With Pal Maria Shriver 48 Hours Before Their Tragic Deaths

image of Rob and Michele Reiner died in December 14, hours after they attended Conan O'Brien's holiday party.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly killed by their son Nick on December 14 at their Brentwood, Calif., home after attending Conan O'Brien's holiday party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's final 48 hours before their grisly deaths were full of food, love and great friends.

The two were killed by their seemingly unstable son Nick Reiner on December 14 in their Brentwood, Calif., home, just hours after they attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Article continues below advertisement

The Three Dined at an Italian L.A. Hotspot

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Maria Shriver had dinner with Rob and Michele Reiner two days before they died.
Source: MEGA

Maria Shriver had dinner with Rob and Michele Reiner two days before they died.

On December 12, the two had dinner with longtime friend Maria Shriver at the Italian Los Angeles hotspot Amici.

Eatery owner Tancredi DeLuca shared some insight into that fateful night, saying that the trio were very nice to the workers.

“They were very good people, always very approachable and so very kind to the entire staff,” Tancredi recently revealed to Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents.

“We are all in complete shock. We are all saddened about what happened. They are very good people, very down to earth and always treated everyone here very well," he went on.

The group ate the Sogliola Alla Mugnaia dish, which is sole fish topped with a lemon-caper sauce, and was served with broccolini, roasted potatoes and pasta.

After the news went viral, Maria, 70, penned a teary-eyed tribute to Michele and the critically acclaimed director on December 15 on X. “I loved Michele and Rob Reiner,” the journalist wrote. “We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country.”

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Romy Reiner Found Her Parents' Dead Bodies

image of The 'Stand By Me' director and his wife had their throats slashed.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

The 'Stand By Me' director and his wife had their throats slashed.

“They never gave up on our country. They wanted to make it better. They always, always wanted to make our world better, and they were willing to fight to make it the country they loved," Maria added. "I’ll miss you, Michele. I’ll miss you, Rob. I love you both. Thank you for your friendship. God bless you both. Life will not be the same without you here, that’s for sure."

Rob and Micheles' bodies were found stabbed in their bedroom, with their throats being slashed at the time of the murders. Their daughter, Romy, was apparently the one who found them dead and rushed to call for medical help.

Nick Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia Before the Killings

image of Nick Reiner suffered from drug addiction and schizophrenia.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner suffered from drug addiction and schizophrenia.

Nick, 32, was arrested for the crime shortly after his parents' deaths and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is set to be arraigned on January 7, 2026.

He had suffered from drug addiction throughout his life and was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. Before the slayings, Nick was prescribed medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him become "erratic and dangerous," according to a source.

An insider told TMZ on December 19 that his substance abuse was making his mental health problems worse, and he was “in a fog” after Rob and Michele died.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.