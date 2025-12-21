Inside Rob and Michele Reiner’s Last Dinner With Pal Maria Shriver 48 Hours Before Their Tragic Deaths

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's final 48 hours before their grisly deaths were full of food, love and great friends. The two were killed by their seemingly unstable son Nick Reiner on December 14 in their Brentwood, Calif., home, just hours after they attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party.

Article continues below advertisement

The Three Dined at an Italian L.A. Hotspot

Source: MEGA Maria Shriver had dinner with Rob and Michele Reiner two days before they died.

On December 12, the two had dinner with longtime friend Maria Shriver at the Italian Los Angeles hotspot Amici. Eatery owner Tancredi DeLuca shared some insight into that fateful night, saying that the trio were very nice to the workers. “They were very good people, always very approachable and so very kind to the entire staff,” Tancredi recently revealed to Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents.

“We are all in complete shock. We are all saddened about what happened. They are very good people, very down to earth and always treated everyone here very well," he went on. The group ate the Sogliola Alla Mugnaia dish, which is sole fish topped with a lemon-caper sauce, and was served with broccolini, roasted potatoes and pasta. After the news went viral, Maria, 70, penned a teary-eyed tribute to Michele and the critically acclaimed director on December 15 on X. “I loved Michele and Rob Reiner,” the journalist wrote. “We raised our kids together, from mommy and me on up. We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together. We had dinner this past week, and they were in the best place in the their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Romy Reiner Found Her Parents' Dead Bodies

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram The 'Stand By Me' director and his wife had their throats slashed.

“They never gave up on our country. They wanted to make it better. They always, always wanted to make our world better, and they were willing to fight to make it the country they loved," Maria added. "I’ll miss you, Michele. I’ll miss you, Rob. I love you both. Thank you for your friendship. God bless you both. Life will not be the same without you here, that’s for sure." Rob and Micheles' bodies were found stabbed in their bedroom, with their throats being slashed at the time of the murders. Their daughter, Romy, was apparently the one who found them dead and rushed to call for medical help.

Nick Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia Before the Killings

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner suffered from drug addiction and schizophrenia.