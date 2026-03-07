OK! Unpacks Mystery Over Missing Autopsies of Slaughtered Rob and Michele Reiner
March 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's autopsies are still incomplete – and OK! can reveal their family are said to feel the hold-up is a "final cruelty."
Iconic Hollywood director Rob, 78, and his photographer wife, 70, were found stabbed to death at their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on December 14. At their son’s latest court appearance — after he was charged with their murders — it was revealed that the results of the examination of their bodies have yet to be finalized.
The Reiners' son Nick Reiner, 32, pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the December 2025 killings of his parents when he appeared in court on Monday, February 23.
It was reported that prosecutors said at the arraignment that they are still awaiting completed autopsies of the slain couple.
It means the Reiner family's wait for answers has deepened into something harsher – a court-ordered silence that has sealed away the full autopsy reports in their loved ones' murder, prompting those close to them to describe the delay as "a final cruelty."
OK! can reveal the medical examiner's findings, which would ordinarily be public record in Los Angeles, are being withheld under a "security hold" secured by the Los Angeles Police Department. Such an order prevents the release of detailed reports while criminal proceedings continue.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed preliminary information had briefly appeared online before being removed.
It said: "Due to the court order, the information is no longer available... No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice."
Those close to the Reiners say the language, restrained and procedural, barely conceals the strain they are feeling over the delayed findings.
A family friend said: "They feel like they are being asked to endure the unimaginable twice – first the killings, and now this prolonged withholding of basic facts. The delay in releasing the autopsy feels like a final cruelty layered on top of everything else."
Another source added: "The family understands there is a legal process, but it is agonizing not to know the full truth. It leaves wounds open."
- Rob Reiner's Son Nick in Shackles and Suicide Smock During First Court Appearance After Being Charged for Parents' Horrific Murders
- Shocking Details Revealed: Rob and Wife Michele Were Found Dead in Their Bedroom in 'Early Morning Hours'
- Rob and Michele Reiner's Causes of Death Revealed as Son Nick Makes First Court Appearance Following Grisly Murders
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Double murder-accused Nick appeared at a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on February 23 shackled and wearing a brown jumpsuit, with a shaven head and sunken eyes.
He stood before the court charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his father, Rob, and mother, Michele, were found massacred.
Nick waived his right to a speedy trial and smiled briefly when his lawyer approached him, but largely didn't speak outside of entering his plea.
The screenwriter was accused of fatally stabbing his parents, with prosecutors alleging the killings followed an argument the night before at a party.
Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.
He has been held without bail in solitary confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 29. Nick is represented by public defender Kimberly Greene, after his former lawyer, the famed criminal defence attorney Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case before a January hearing, saying at the time his team had "no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved."
The LA County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Rob and Michele died from "multiple sharp force injuries" and ruled that their deaths were homicide.
Nick was arrested and charged shortly after their bodies were discovered. At his first court appearance that month, he wore a suicide prevention smock, though he was seen without it during a subsequent hearing.
Nick has struggled with drug addiction for years and has been in and out of rehabilitation.
Rob's close friend, the cinematographer Barry Markowitz, told Page Six everything was "business as usual" between the Reiners when he stayed with them weeks before the killings.
Markowitz said: "(Nick) helped out, he took out the garbage, he watched TV, he washed dishes. He'd bring me something to drink. He was just normal in that sense." He also said Nick seemed to be "on the upswing" and "looked great."
Nick's siblings, Romy Reiner, 28, and Jake Reiner, 34, have remained out of the public eye as they mourn their parents.