EXCLUSIVE OK! Unpacks Mystery Over Missing Autopsies of Slaughtered Rob and Michele Reiner Source: MEGA The results of the examination of Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies have yet to be finalized. Aaron Tinney March 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's autopsies are still incomplete – and OK! can reveal their family are said to feel the hold-up is a "final cruelty." Iconic Hollywood director Rob, 78, and his photographer wife, 70, were found stabbed to death at their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on December 14. At their son’s latest court appearance — after he was charged with their murders — it was revealed that the results of the examination of their bodies have yet to be finalized. The Reiners' son Nick Reiner, 32, pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the December 2025 killings of his parents when he appeared in court on Monday, February 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's autopsies are reportedly still incomplete.

Article continues below advertisement

It was reported that prosecutors said at the arraignment that they are still awaiting completed autopsies of the slain couple. It means the Reiner family's wait for answers has deepened into something harsher – a court-ordered silence that has sealed away the full autopsy reports in their loved ones' murder, prompting those close to them to describe the delay as "a final cruelty." OK! can reveal the medical examiner's findings, which would ordinarily be public record in Los Angeles, are being withheld under a "security hold" secured by the Los Angeles Police Department. Such an order prevents the release of detailed reports while criminal proceedings continue. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed preliminary information had briefly appeared online before being removed. It said: "Due to the court order, the information is no longer available... No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple was killed in December 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Those close to the Reiners say the language, restrained and procedural, barely conceals the strain they are feeling over the delayed findings. A family friend said: "They feel like they are being asked to endure the unimaginable twice – first the killings, and now this prolonged withholding of basic facts. The delay in releasing the autopsy feels like a final cruelty layered on top of everything else." Another source added: "The family understands there is a legal process, but it is agonizing not to know the full truth. It leaves wounds open."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: BUILD Series Youtube Channel /@BUILDSeriesNYC Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner died from 'multiple sharp force injuries.'