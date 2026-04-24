Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Jake Admits Brother Nick Being Charged With Parents' Murders Is 'Too Impossible to Process': 'My World Collapsed'

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Rob and Michele Reiner's eldest child, Jake Reiner, shared an emotional essay on his parents' unexpected December 2025 deaths and touched on what it's been like to have his brother Nick being charged for their murders. The piece, titled "Mom and Dad" and released via Substack on Friday, April 24, marks the first time Jake has spoken out on the tragedy other than himself and sister Romy releasing a statement shortly after the death of their parents.

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Jake Reiner Recalls Sister Romy Informing Him of Their Parents' Deaths

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Jake Reiner 'was in a trance' when he found out his parents were murdered.

Jake, 34, revealed he was at a "celebration of life" gathering for one of his late friends who died in October 2025 when Romy, 28, called and told him "our father was dead. Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead." "The 45-minute Lyft ride from downtown to the west side was unendurable," he recalled. "My world, as I knew it, had collapsed. I was in a trance. The only thing I could focus on was that I needed to get to my childhood home. I needed to get to my sister. I needed to figure out what the h--- just happened."

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'This Truly Is My Living Nightmare'

Source: mega 'They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them,' Jake Reiner said of his parents' murders.

"I was robbed of so many things that day," he expressed. "My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me." "Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time. It’s too devastating to comprehend," he admitted. "I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, ‘No, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare.'"

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Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner were allegedly murdered by their troubled son Nick.

"One thing I keep coming back to is how frightened they must have been. They were the last people in the world to deserve what happened to them," he said of their fatal stabbings that occurred while they were sleeping. "They deserved to be loved, they deserved to be respected, and above all they deserved to be appreciated for how much they gave to all three of us and to the world."

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Jake Reiner Spills on Aftermath of the Tragedy

Source: mega The director's eldest child said the tragedy is 'almost too impossible to process.'

Jake confessed that every day since the violent incident has been "horrendous." "Every meeting we take, every person we talk to, every tear we shed, every movement we make is connected to our parents being murdered," Jake said, noting Romy will tell her own story when she feels the time is right. "In the middle of trying to process the most devastating moment of your life, the world demands meetings, paperwork, decisions and explanations; as if documentation must come before mourning." "We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," Jake noted. "Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process."

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Nick Reiner Pleaded Not Guilty

Source: mega Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty to first degree murder charges.