Devastated Jake Reiner Reveals How He’ll 'Continue to Connect' With Murdered Dad Rob 'for the Rest of My Life': Watch
May 7 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner's eldest son, Jake Reiner, opened up about how he'll "continue to connect" with the slain Hollywood director four months after his tragic death.
Jake, 35 — whose mom, Michele, was also fatally stabbed at the couple's Los Angeles home in December 2025 — returned to his "The Incline: Dodgers Podcast" on Wednesday, May 6.
Before getting into the show, he addressed taking a break following his parents' murders and shared that he and his famous father were big Dodgers fans.
'Feeling my Dad's Presence'
"When it comes to the Dodgers, you know, my first love, is something that I've always connected with my dad first and foremost, and it's something that I will continue to connect with him for the rest of my life," Jake said.
In a heartbreaking essay, titled "Mom and Dad," published via Substack on April, 24, the former news reporter wrote, "We loved the Dodgers more than anything. We went to so many d--- games. I’ll never go to Dodger Stadium again without feeling my dad’s presence and hearing his voice tell me why Shohei Ohtani should never bat in the leadoff spot."
Jake added that the When Harry Met Sally director "took [him] on baseball trips every summer beginning when [he] was like 11 or 12, and eventually we made it to every ballpark around the majors."
'Since Everything's Happened'
Jake also noted that he "didn't wanna just jump on the podcast and start talking about the Dodgers' offensive woes or bullpen woes without, you know, addressing some things first."
He took a moment to thank his podcast listeners for "all the love" and support they've offered "since everything's happened," saying, "I couldn't appreciate that more."
Sharing that he wanted to write his essay before returning, Jake explained it was "important" to him to "let people in as to the kind of people that they were at home," as well as to "connect with people who are going through their own kind of grief."
- Rob Reiner's 'Entitled' Son Nick 'Wanted to Live a Life That Didn't Exist' Before Parents' Brutal Slayings, Says Insider
- Rob and Michele Reiner's Daughter Romy Discovered Their Bodies in L.A. Home: Report
- Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Stopped Talking to a Friend After He Requested Late Dad Appear on His Podcast
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Jake Reiner's Brother Nick Is Accused of Killing Their Parents
Jake's younger brother, Nick, was charged with their parents' murders shortly after they were found dead at their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on December 14, 2025.
Their sister, Romy, reportedly discovered the Stand by Me director's body after receiving a call from a massage therapist who had arrived at the home for a scheduled appointment.
According to The New York Times, 28-year-old Romy was soon informed by paramedics who arrived on the scene that their mom was also deceased.
Nick — who has struggled with drug abuse and mental health challenges for years — was arrested hours later. He has pleaded not guilty.
As OK! previously reported, the 32-year-old allegedly received a schizophrenia diagnosis prior to the killings and a recent medication switch caused him to suffer "a complete break from reality."