Rob Reiner Takes One Final Swipe at Donald Trump in Posthumous Cameo: 'No Man Should Serve More Than Two Terms as President'
July 7 2026, Published 6:51 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner managed to take a final swipe at President Donald Trump even after his death.
The late prolific actor and filmmaker appeared as the first president of the USA, George Washington, in the second episode of Larry David's new HBO sketch comedy series Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.
The series reimagines moments from American history through a poignant, socially satirical lens.
Rob Reiner Posthumously Hits Out at Donald Trump
The show also features commentary from many iconic figures in the nation's history, sharing their wisdom that the audience can interpret from the lens of the current socio-political scenario.
Reiner's portrayal of Washington included a commentary that appeared to be a direct hit at Trump, per Entertainment Weekly.
"I believe that no man should serve more than two terms as president, and I hope that future presidents will follow my lead," he said in the episode, allegedly referring to his decision to step down from the presidency after his second term.
In the episode, David, who played an onlooker in the crowd listening to Washington's speech, questioned him, "What if some future president doesn’t follow your lead and runs for a third term?"
Washington remained unperturbed, replying, "There are remedies for that."
"The Congress can pass a constitutional amendment that would prevent that," he added.
David's character pressed him, "What if there’s some a------ in office, some narcissistic p---- who doesn’t follow the Constitution?"
Reiner's character assured him that the system would make sure that nothing of that sort would take place.
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Rob Reiner and Larry David Combined Their Forces to Attack President Donald Trump
David's character relentlessly pushed him on the topic, asking, "But what if the Supreme Court is a bunch of yes-men, and Congress is a bunch of p------- who care more about party than country?"
"I can’t even fathom the existence of such men," Washington answered.
"But to further ensure the success of this grand experiment, I would suggest that after every presidential election, there be a peaceful transfer of power, where the loser accepts the results of the election and full-throatedly endorses the victor," Reiner's character added.
The sketch went on like this until a scuffle broke out in the crowd, with David's character voicing his concerns about a future leader, who might be an "insecure, lying a------, who would even cheat at golf."
Although Trump was never mentioned by name in the skit, it was evident that he was the target of the joke.
Particularly because he has teased the possibility of running for a third term once his second term as the United States president is over, per People.