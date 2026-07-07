Rob Reiner Takes One Final Swipe at Donald Trump in Posthumous Cameo: 'No Man Should Serve More Than Two Terms as President'

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Rob Reiner Posthumously Hits Out at Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner took on the role of George Washington to call out Donald Trump's third term dreams in Larry David's new HBO comedy.

The show also features commentary from many iconic figures in the nation's history, sharing their wisdom that the audience can interpret from the lens of the current socio-political scenario. Reiner's portrayal of Washington included a commentary that appeared to be a direct hit at Trump, per Entertainment Weekly. "I believe that no man should serve more than two terms as president, and I hope that future presidents will follow my lead," he said in the episode, allegedly referring to his decision to step down from the presidency after his second term.

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Source: MEGA Rob Reiner targeted Donald Trump in his posthumous appearance in 'Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.'

In the episode, David, who played an onlooker in the crowd listening to Washington's speech, questioned him, "What if some future president doesn’t follow your lead and runs for a third term?" Washington remained unperturbed, replying, "There are remedies for that." "The Congress can pass a constitutional amendment that would prevent that," he added. David's character pressed him, "What if there’s some a------ in office, some narcissistic p---- who doesn’t follow the Constitution?" Reiner's character assured him that the system would make sure that nothing of that sort would take place.

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Rob Reiner and Larry David Combined Their Forces to Attack President Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and Larry David joined hands to criticize Donald Trump in the new HBO comedy series.

David's character relentlessly pushed him on the topic, asking, "But what if the Supreme Court is a bunch of yes-men, and Congress is a bunch of p------- who care more about party than country?" "I can’t even fathom the existence of such men," Washington answered. "But to further ensure the success of this grand experiment, I would suggest that after every presidential election, there be a peaceful transfer of power, where the loser accepts the results of the election and full-throatedly endorses the victor," Reiner's character added.

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump became the target of Rob Reiner's scathing posthumous jibe.