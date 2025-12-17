or
Rob Reiner's Grieving Brother Hugs Family Members in First Sighting After Hollywood Legend's Tragic Murder

Photo of Rob Reiner.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's brother managed to sport a smile amid his tragic loss.

Profile Image

Dec. 17 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner's family was spotted for the very first time since the famous film director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were tragically murdered inside of their Los Angeles home.

On Tuesday, December 16, Rob's brother, Lucas Reiner, was seen hugging family members outside of his Los Angeles home as they gathered to grieve the loss of the Hollywood legend and his spouse.

Photos published by Daily Mail featured Lucas greeting relatives outside, many of whom arrived with flowers, presents and other items while seemingly hunkering down inside in the wake of Rob and Michele's deaths.

Image of Rob Reiner's family gathered together after his son Nick was accused of murdering his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Rob Reiner's family gathered together after his son Nick was accused of murdering his parents.

In one of the images, Lucas, 62, walked across his lawn to embrace a family member who had been using a cane. Amid the nightmarish situation, Rob's brother still managed to crack a smile.

His daughter Rose Reiner was also outside greeting another mourner on the sidewalk. She held boxes and a bouquet of flowers in her hand as a tote bag hung on her shoulder.

A woman who appeared to be Lucas' wife, Maud Winchester, additionally was photographed stepping onto the street. She eventually walked back inside as another one of her husband's daughters Livia Reiner arrived to join her brood.

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner's home is being protected by security after their deaths.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's home is being protected by security after their deaths.

Meanwhile, a male loved one arrived holding several bottles in a cardboard carrier and had a small box wrapped in holiday-themed paper, tied together with a string.

The sighting of Rob's brother and other sorrowful loved ones took place on the same day The Princess Bride director's son Nick Reiner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and a special allegation of using a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife, to kill his mom and dad.

Nick showed up for his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, in shackles and a suicide smock, as he waived his right to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the charge of murdering his parents.

Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Image of Romy Reiner found her dad Rob's dead body before learning her mom had also been killed.
Source: MEGA

Romy Reiner found her dad Rob's dead body before learning her mom had also been killed.

Shortly after his court appearance, Nick's siblings Romy and Jake broke silence for the first time since their parents' brutal slayings.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," they said in a statement to TMZ. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

Image of Romy and Jake Reiner broke silence on their parents' deaths on Wednesday, December 17.
Source: MEGA

Romy and Jake Reiner broke silence on their parents' deaths on Wednesday, December 17.

Romy and Jake continued: "We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

The siblings asked for "respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

