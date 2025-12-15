or
Rob Reiner's Son Nick Arrested for Murder After Brutal Killings of His Famous Parents

Photo of Rob Reiner and his son Nick.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found with fatal knife wounds on Sunday, December 14.

Profile Image

Dec. 15 2025, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's son Nick has been arrested for murder following his parents' tragic deaths.

The troubled drug addict, 32, was in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as of Monday morning, December 15, online records revealed.

Nick is suspected to be responsible for taking a knife to Rob and Michele's throats inside of their Brentwood, Calif., mansion on Sunday, December 14, after years of struggling with substance abuse and homelessness.

rob reiner son nick reiner aol build series yt
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele’s throats were slit by a family member, believed to be Nick, after a heated argument turned catastrophic inside of their L.A. estate.

The When Harry Met Sally director and his wife’s daughter Romy was the one to find her deceased parents inside of their home before telling police the family member in question should be a “suspect” because they are “dangerous.”

rob reiner son nick reiner aol build series yt
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Rob and Michele’s deaths were almost immediately ruled a homicide by the Los Angeles Police Department after finding the couple with "lacerations consistent with knife wounds."

A firefighter could be heard calling for backup at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after arriving at the scene and seeing the state of Rob and Michele’s mutilated bodies, per audio from dispatchers.

rob reiner son nick reiner aol build series yt
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Nick’s alleged killing of his mom and dad comes after years of substance abuse struggles.

Rob and Michele’s son, who co-wrote the film director’s 2016 movie Being Charlie, entered 18 rehabilitation facilities throughout his life before becoming homeless.

More to come...

Image of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's daughter Romy found her parents dead in their home.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's daughter Romy found her parents dead in their home.

