Article continues below advertisement
Rob Reiner's Son Nick Lost His Virginity at 14 Years Old to S-- Worker After Stealing $200 From His Parents

nick reiner teen years controversy
Source: @thekevinryder/Instagram;MEGA

Nick Reiner admitted to stealing $200 from his parents as a teen to pay for s-- work.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 8:23 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner once admitted to stealing money from his parents and using it to lose his virginity to a s-- worker — eight years before he became a suspect in the recent deaths of his father and mother, Michele.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [profile picture was] just an a-- shot,” the 32-year-old screenwriter revealed on the “Dopey” podcast back in 2017.

“That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number,” he detailed. “I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200. This is the part of the story that I don’t usually tell, but I’ll tell it anyway. I got $200 from my parents.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nick Reiner admitted he stole $200 from his parents at 14 years old.
Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Nick Reiner admitted he stole $200 from his parents at 14 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick clarified that he never told his parents what the money was for.

“I didn’t say, ‘Hey, look, I’m going to be with a [s-- worker] tonight. Do you think you have an extra $200?'” he said. “It was also like 1 a.m.… She comes over. I didn’t know how it worked, so I tried to kiss her. She didn’t want that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nick said he was "young" enough not to worry about the woman’s looks.

“I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” he continued. “[I lasted] 15 seconds … I kind of felt like s---, but I was like, ‘That’s awesome. Then I realized I had more money on me, and I called her back. She came for a second time.”

“I never asked her name and I never really got into any specifics of anything,” Nick added, explaining he ate a “pot brownie” beforehand and “was extremely blazed.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nick Reiner called a woman he found on Craigslist and paid her with the money.
Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube

Nick Reiner called a woman he found on Craigslist and paid her with the money.

Article continues below advertisement

He then insisted, “But I still would have done it if I was sober.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Nick and Rob reportedly got into a “very loud argument” at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the actor’s daughter Romy Reiner, 28, found their bodies on December 14. Romy allegedly told police her brother “should be a suspect,” describing him as “dangerous.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nick Reiner said he was high on a pot brownie during the sexual encounter.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner said he was high on a pot brownie during the sexual encounter.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider also shared, “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” during the A-list holiday bash.

Family sources revealed Michele had recently expressed her exhaustion over handling Nick’s behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

“Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues,” an insider told TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The night before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead, Nick reportedly argued loudly at a party.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

The night before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead, Nick reportedly argued loudly at a party.

Nearly a decade before the tragedy, Rob and Nick collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie. Nick co-wrote the screenplay about a boy struggling with addiction, while Rob directed.

Rob and Michele are also survived by their son Jake, 34, and Rob’s adopted daughter, Tracy, 61, from his marriage to the late actress Penny Marshall.

