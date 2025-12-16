Rob Reiner's Son Nick Lost His Virginity at 14 Years Old to S-- Worker After Stealing $200 From His Parents

Article continues below advertisement

“I was just looking at the different [Craigslist] profiles, and this one [profile picture was] just an a-- shot,” the 32-year-old screenwriter revealed on the “Dopey” podcast back in 2017. “That’s the only thing that was her profile picture — and it had a number,” he detailed. “I called her up when I was about 14 or something, and her going rate was about $200. This is the part of the story that I don’t usually tell, but I’ll tell it anyway. I got $200 from my parents.”

Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube Nick Reiner admitted he stole $200 from his parents at 14 years old.

Nick clarified that he never told his parents what the money was for. “I didn’t say, ‘Hey, look, I’m going to be with a [s-- worker] tonight. Do you think you have an extra $200?'” he said. “It was also like 1 a.m.… She comes over. I didn’t know how it worked, so I tried to kiss her. She didn’t want that.”

Nick said he was "young" enough not to worry about the woman’s looks. “I was like, ‘This is awesome,’” he continued. “[I lasted] 15 seconds … I kind of felt like s---, but I was like, ‘That’s awesome. Then I realized I had more money on me, and I called her back. She came for a second time.” “I never asked her name and I never really got into any specifics of anything,” Nick added, explaining he ate a “pot brownie” beforehand and “was extremely blazed.”

Source: Nimrod Kamer/YouTube Nick Reiner called a woman he found on Craigslist and paid her with the money.

He then insisted, “But I still would have done it if I was sober.”

As OK! previously reported, Nick and Rob reportedly got into a “very loud argument” at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before the actor’s daughter Romy Reiner, 28, found their bodies on December 14. Romy allegedly told police her brother “should be a suspect,” describing him as “dangerous.”

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner said he was high on a pot brownie during the sexual encounter.

An insider also shared, “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” during the A-list holiday bash. Family sources revealed Michele had recently expressed her exhaustion over handling Nick’s behavior.

“Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues,” an insider told TMZ.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram The night before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead, Nick reportedly argued loudly at a party.