NEWS Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Jokingly Asked Dad to Pay for 'BBL' to Bolster Her Career 1 Year Before His Tragic Death
Romy Reiner jokingly asked her Hollywood director father whether he'd pay for her to have a 'BBL' one year before he was tragically killed by her brother Nick.
Allie Fasanella Dec. 15 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner appeared to have a tight relationship with his 28-year-old daughter, Romy. The famous Hollywood director — who, along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, was allegedly brutally killed by their son Nick, on Sunday, December 14 — was often featured on Romy's Instagram. In one post from last October, she jokingly inquired whether Rob, 78, would pay for her to have a "BBL," a.k.a. Brazilian butt lift. Romy captioned a video, "Since the nepo thing isn’t working out, I’m asking my dad for some help in another arena… what do you think?"

View this post on Instagram Source: @romyreiner/instagram Romy Reiner joked about her successful dad paying for her to have a 'BBL' in a 2024 Instagram post.

Romy Reiner Said Her Career Hasn't 'Taken Off'

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Romy Reiner allegedly found her parents murdered in their Brentwood home in Sunday, December 14.

In the video, which showed her sweetly cutting her late father's hair, Romy started by saying, "My career hasn't even remotely taken off, as you know..." "Yes..." he confirmed, which made her smile. She then said, "I was thinking about it and I was wondering... I think the thing that could actually make me more unique and marketable is if I got a BBL." "Would you be interested and okay with paying for that?" she asked.

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Romy Reiner is the youngest child of Rob and Michele Reiner.

After the When Harry Met Sally director replied, "What's a BBL?" she explained, "People would take me a lot more seriously." "Really? You think that will make people take you more seriously?" he responded. "Or...they'll just say, 'Boy, you're a-- is big.'" "I think both," she answered.

Rob Reiner Advised His Daughter Not to Get a 'BBL'

Source: mega 'I would say don't do it, but my feeling is, it's your a--,' the director told his daughter.

Romy continued, "'I think they'll say, 'Wow look at her craft, and all the work she's done as an actor,'" to which Rob quipped, "They'll say, 'Wow, look at her crack.'" The post ended with the All in the Family alum telling his daughter, "I would say don't do it, but my feeling is, it's your a--."

Romy Reiner Discovered Her Parents' Bodies

Source: mega Romy has two brothers, Nick and Jake.

Per reports, Romy discovered her parents deceased in their Brentwood mansion on Sunday. According to TMZ, the couple was discovered with "lacerations consistent with a knife." She is said to have told police that her 32-year-old brother Nick "should be a suspect," describing him as "dangerous."

Romy Reiner's Troubled Brother Nick Murdered Their Parents

Source: mega Romy Reiner also posted her brother Nick on her Instagram.

Nick, a troubled drug addict, is currently being held on suspicion of murder following his parents' brutal slayings. In the custody of Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles, his bail has been set at $4 million. Rob's eldest daughter from a prior marriage, Tracy, 61, told NBC News of her father and Michele's deaths, "I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock.”

