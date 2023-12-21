OK Magazine
Robert De Niro Says Joe Biden 'on a Gurney' Is Better Than Having 'Dangerous' Donald Trump as President

robert de niro hates trump
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 21 2023, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Robert De Niro made it clear that if "monster" Donald Trump becomes president again, chaos will ensue.

“Now, this guy is beyond dangerous, and I just hope people can realize it. Once you go down that road, it won’t be easy to come back,” the actor, 80, said in a new interview, adding that he thought the former president, 77, might "straighten out" when he got into the White House.

“I think that if Biden was on a gurney and couldn’t move anything but his eyes to blink ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ he’s our person,” he added. “There’s no way that he’s not the guy to take Trump down. Nikki Haley, maybe? We need anything to get rid of Trump. If she came in it could at least throw him off and have her be the nominee. But Biden is the best person at this point.”

robert de niro hates trump
Source: mega

Robert De Niro thinks Joe Biden 'on a gurney' is better than having Donald Trump as president.

As OK! previously reported, the Meet the Parents alum was outraged when his comments about Trump had been cut out from his speech at the Gotham Awards in New York City.

In November, De Niro spoke about his and Martin Scorsese's flick Killers of the Flower Moon after winning the Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award.

robert de niro hates trump
Source: mega

The actor thought Donald Trump would 'straighten out' when he became president.

In the new interview, the Hollywood star said the remarks had been tweaked after he worked on it with writer Lewis Friedman.

“And then I didn’t hear anything. They gave me the script, and I looked at the prompter, and I asked after, ‘What happened?’ They assumed that I had spoken to Marty or somebody about it, but I hadn’t,” said De Niro about Scorsese.

“They assumed that I would be OK with it, and maybe I’m still getting it wrong, and I wasn’t. Marty and I spoke about it the next day and he said, ‘Yeah, I had sent you a text and [Apple] asked if you could dial it down, respectfully,'" he added.

robert de niro hates trump
Source: mega

Doanld Trump slammed Robert De Niro on social media after his Gotham Awards speech.

robert de niro hates trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump called Robert De Niro a 'loser.'

As a result, Trump ripped De Niro apart on social media.

"Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country. He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!" the politician wrote on Truth Social.

Rolling Stone spoke with De Niro.

