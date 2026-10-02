Politics Robert De Niro Likens Brendan Carr to a Mob Boss as He Portrays the FCC Chair in 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Skit: Watch Source: MEGA Robert De Niro is a staunch critic of the Trump administration. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Actor Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance on the Wednesday, September 30, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the show's "Brooklyn Week" residency, portraying FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in a satirical sketch. Kimmel has sharply criticized Carr, accusing him of abusing federal regulatory power, using "mob tactics" to suppress free speech, and actively trying to "shut us up the easy way or the hard way." De Niro, 83, walked onto the stage in a navy suit and wielded a baseball bat — invoking a classic mob-boss persona reminiscent of his portrayal of Al Capone in The Untouchables.

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Robert De Niro Appears on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Source: MEGA 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' filmed in Brooklyn, N.Y., for one week.

Walking up to host Jimmy Kimmel, De Niro jokingly prodded him with the bat and asked if he felt threatened by the Federal Communications Commission. De Niro's fictional version of Chairman Carr bluntly told Kimmel to "shut that f------ mouth of yours" and demanded compliance with absurd regulatory interpretations, such as "equal time" rules requiring nice comments after every political joke. The bit aired during a live taping at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where Kimmel revisited existing industry pressures and past run-ins with regulatory scrutiny.

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

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The Actor Is a Vocal Critic of the President

Source: MEGA Robert De Niro portrayed FCC Chair Brendan Carr in a mob-like sketch.

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The surprise cameo blended real-world tensions surrounding government oversight on late-night television with theatrical comedy, leaning into De Niro's well-known public opposition to the Trump administration. On “The Best People With Nicolle Wallace” podcast, De Niro grew visibly emotional, stating that President Donald Trump is "destroying" the nation, then urging Americans to "stick together to get them out."

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Source: MEGA The movie star once called Donald Trump a a 'racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant.'

Speaking at New York City's Town Hall for a Committee for the First Amendment event in June, De Niro stated that he struggled to say he loved America while Trump was in office. He said that he could not love a country led by a "racist, misogynist, xenophobic tyrant" and a compliant Congress. The actor also said the "No Kings" movement effectively translates to "No Trump," calling the president an "existential threat to our freedoms and security" who must be stopped at the ballot box. Carr, meanwhile, continues to defend Trump’s actions, including the controversial taxpayer-funded, pro-Trump television advertisements as routine public service announcements during a press conference he gave before the Kimmel bit aired.

Source: MEGA Brendan Carr defended taxpayer-funded, pro-Trump television ads.