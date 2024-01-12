Robert Downey Jr. Admits He Has a Fear of Flying: 'It's Too Weird a Concept'

The actor explained why he still gets the jitters on flights, stating, "I hate to admit it, but it's just too weird a concept — hurdling through the air at 500 mph."

His appearance on the talk show comes as Downey Jr. gears up for awards season, having already won a Golden Globe for his outstanding performance in Oppenheimer.

Below the video clip of the recent interview, fans gushed over the Marvel icon and speculated his potential to win more awards for the film.