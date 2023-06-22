Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Matthew Broderick After Mom Reflects on Robert Downey Jr. Romance
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's eldest, James, graced the red carpet at the premiere of his dad's new movie, No Hard Feelings.
One day after a profile on his famous mom was published — in which she detailed her failed relationship with Robert Downey Jr. — James proudly stepped out to show his dad support in New York City on Tuesday, June 20.
The 20-year-old looked all grown up in a black suit and tie that he complimented with purple socks as he stood alongside the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star for the cameras. Broderick also dressed to the nines for the rare occasion with his son, wearing a gray suit layered over a pink plaid collared shirt, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
At one point during the photo-op moment, Broderick was seen adjusting his son's tie before happily throwing his arm around the young man.
In addition to James, Parker and Broderick are parents to 15-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion — who did not appear to be at the star-studded event that included Jennifer Lawrence.
Parker and Broderick have managed to keep their family out of the public eye, for the most part, but that doesn't mean they don't open up about their personal lives from time to time.
In the explosive profile, Parker got real about her relationship with the Iron Man actor, which lasted from 1984 to 1991. Admitting she was "angry and embarrassed" while dating Downey Jr., given that their relationship took place amid his struggles with substance abuse, Parker emphasized that she always stood by his side.
“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” Parker, 58, recalled, explaining that the A-lister was a “really adventurous, important” part of her life.
Downey Jr., who got sober in 2003, previously hinted at what led to their demise, telling a news outlet in 2018 that the Sex and the City actress was “so miffed when [he] didn’t get [his] act together.”
“She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. … I was in love with Sarah Jessica," the Tropic Thunder actor acknowledged, "and love clearly was not enough.”
Parker went on to marry Broderick in 1997, while Downey Jr. wed Deborah Falconer in 1992, and then Susan Levin in 2005. He shares Indio, 29, with Falconer, as well as son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8, with his second wife.