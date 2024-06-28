Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Participates in Bizarre Alternative Presidential Debate, Responds to CNN Moderators' Questions in Real Time
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to make a strange and unusual appearance in an alternate version of the upcoming CNN presidential debate.
Despite not meeting the requirements to participate directly in CNN's debate alongside President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Kennedy will take part in the debate by responding to the moderators' questions in real time.
Kennedy's exclusion from the official CNN debate led to the creation of this alternative platform, where he will stand alone at a separate podium and address the questions posed to Biden and Trump during the televised debate.
The initiative has garnered attention and support, with former Fox Business host John Stossel publicizing the event by stating, "Since CNN excluded Kennedy from their stage, you can watch him, (along with Biden and Trump) answer CNN’s and my questions tonight at 9 p.m. ET."
The alternate set-up will feature Kennedy positioned at a podium on a platform alongside a large screen airing CNN's official debate simultaneously.
This arrangement aims to provide viewers with an original and comprehensive perspective on the candidates' positions and responses.
Kennedy has expressed his anticipation for the alternative debate, emphasizing the disparity in discussions on critical issues between traditional candidates and himself.
In a recent statement, he remarked, "Arguments, name calling, accusations, and culture war issues– but no debate on most of the subjects that matter to Americans."
- Russell Brand Paid $68,000 by RFK Jr.'s Campaign to Appear at Tennessee Event Before Endorsing Donald Trump
- Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden for Excluding 'Intelligent' and 'Sharp' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. From Upcoming Debates
- 'They Are Afraid I Would Win': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accuses Donald Trump and Joe Biden of 'Colluding' to Keep Him Out of Upcoming Debates
Contrary to CNN's debate, which lacks a live audience, images shared from the Kennedy event suggest a modest crowd gathered in front of the podium.
This presence indicates a level of engagement and interest in the unconventional approach taken by Kennedy's campaign.
The Kennedy campaign has also issued a stern warning to CNN, highlighting the potential legal consequences of excluding Kennedy from participating in the official debate.
The campaign asserted, "Every member of CNN who is participating in planning, executing, and holding this debate" could face prosecution for their role in the exclusion.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Against the backdrop of increasing tension between the campaigns and the media, the alternative debate featuring RFK Jr. presents a unique opportunity for voters to hear diverse perspectives on crucial issues facing the nation.
The event promises to offer a nuanced and comprehensive discussion, setting it apart from the conventional political debates dominated by mainstream candidates.