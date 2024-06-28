Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Participates in Bizarre Alternative Presidential Debate, Responds to CNN Moderators' Questions in Real Time

Despite not meeting the requirements to participate directly in CNN's debate alongside President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, Kennedy will take part in the debate by responding to the moderators' questions in real time.

Kennedy's exclusion from the official CNN debate led to the creation of this alternative platform, where he will stand alone at a separate podium and address the questions posed to Biden and Trump during the televised debate.

The initiative has garnered attention and support, with former Fox Business host John Stossel publicizing the event by stating, "Since CNN excluded Kennedy from their stage, you can watch him, (along with Biden and Trump) answer CNN’s and my questions tonight at 9 p.m. ET."