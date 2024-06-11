READ IT: Gabby Petito’s Heartbreaking Love Letter to Fiancé Brian Laundrie Begging Him to 'Stop Calling Me Names'

Petito apologized for getting "upset over a dumb piece of paper," though it's unclear what she was referring to.

"I just wanted to do that with you, you know really this is all your fault cause you're into this cool stuff I was sheltered from," she continued.

"So just try to understand, yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know. But it's cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much. Like so much it hurts. So you in pain is killing me," she shared.