READ IT: Gabby Petito’s Heartbreaking Love Letter to Fiancé Brian Laundrie Begging Him to 'Stop Calling Me Names'
A newly uncovered letter from Gabby Petito to her fiancé and murderer, Brian Laundrie, has been released to the public.
The personal note between the couple was part of a 366-page document that contained writings, drawings and other evidence that was collected by the FBI when they raided Laundrie's home after her body was found in 2021.
As OK! reported, more than a month after it was determined that Petito died via strangulation, authorities discovered the body of Laundrie, who died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police also found his journal, in which he wrote out a confession to killing the social media star.
The new letter hints at trouble in their romance — though Petito also professed her love for him.
"Brian, You know how much I love you, so (and I’m writing this with love) just please stop crying and stop calling me names because we are a team and I’m here with you," she wrote. "I'm always going to have your back."
Petito apologized for getting "upset over a dumb piece of paper," though it's unclear what she was referring to.
"I just wanted to do that with you, you know really this is all your fault cause you're into this cool stuff I was sheltered from," she continued.
"So just try to understand, yes, I can be a child sometimes, I know. But it's cause you give me this energy and I just love you too much. Like so much it hurts. So you in pain is killing me," she shared.
It's also not clear what made Laundrie upset in the first place.
Petito then mentioned their doomed cross-country road trip, writing, "I'm not trying to be negative but I'm frustrated there's not more I can do...You know as soon as we're unpacked 100% and I come back from NY and quarantine myself, I'm going to come work with you cause there's not much else here."
"We can work on the van together and they are OUR dreams now," Petito declared.
"So I hope you understand when I’m upset it’s cause I love you too much," the blonde beauty continued. "Now, stop crying!!! And come home and say you love me with a big hug."
After it was ruled that Laundrie murdered Petito, her parents sued Laundrie's, claiming they not only knew about their son's crime but aided him in trying to cover it up and escape the cops.
In the end, the reached a settlement out of court, but a monetary amount was not disclosed to the public.
However, Petito's parents are still going through with their wrongful death lawsuit against Moab, Utah, police, as they believe they failed to protect their daughter when they spoke to the young couple during their trip.
While on their excursion, authorities were called for a domestic violence incident, but no charges were filed, with the police claiming they believed Petito to be the aggressor despite her having visible marks on her face.
The New York Post obtained photos of Petito's letter to Laundrie.