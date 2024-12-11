Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pushes for Daughter-in-Law as Deputy CIA Director to Uncover JFK Assassination Details: Report
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly pushing for his son's wife to spearhead the CIA so she can potentially uncover the truth behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
RFK Jr. is allegedly advocating for his daughter-in-law Amaryllis Fox Kennedy to be appointed as the deputy director of the intelligence agency in order to delve into whether they were involved in the tragic 1963 event.
The former presidential candidate has publicly expressed his suspicions regarding the CIA's involvement in President Kennedy's assassination on multiple occasions.
"RFK Jr. has been telling people that Fox Kennedy... would help get to the bottom of the JFK assassination... If Fox Kennedy were named deputy to John Ratcliffe, [Donald] Trump’s pick for CIA director, she’d be in a position to dig into what the CIA knows about the assassination," one source claimed.
Amaryllis — who is currently married to RFK Jr.'s son Bobby Kennedy III and has a background as a former CIA officer — is seen as a potential candidate for the deputy director role.
RFK Jr.'s connections within the political sphere, including ties to President-elect Trump's administration, could significantly influence the appointment.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Donald already declared his plans to release all materials related to JFK's tragic 1963 assassination.
"When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents," he wrote on Truth Social back in July. "It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"
RFK Jr. claimed it was "disturbing" that President Joe Biden has not shared more of the documents related to the murder.
"They’re pouring the concrete on 60-year-old secrets so that they're permanently interred. Why?" RFK Jr. asked an outlet in a recent interview.
Gerald Posner, who wrote a book on the infamous assassination, Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK, said, "We may all disagree and be at loggerheads over who killed Kennedy ... But this is one of the areas of bipartisan agreement. Republicans and Democrats agree. And Trump and Biden both agreed not to release all of the JFK files. It’s maddening," referring to the future president's decision to block the documents in 2018.
"It’s insulting to anyone who cares about truth in this case because the Biden White House intentionally released it on a Friday night before what’s basically a long holiday weekend," Gerald continued. "No one disagrees that all the files should have been released a long time ago. It’s to the shame of all of us."
Sources spoke to Axios about RFK Jr. pushing his daughter-in-law to head the CIA.