Taylor Swift Terrorist Plot Was Intended to Kill 'Tens of Thousands' of Concertgoers, CIA Official Reveals

The "Cruel Summer" singer then explained how "devastating" it was for her to cancel the Vienna shows for such a terrifying reason.

"The cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she explained.

Swift continued, "I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us. Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows."