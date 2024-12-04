'Hypocrite': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Selling Bottled Water With Extra High Levels of Fluoride After Boasting About His Healthy Lifestyle
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ridiculed on social media after it was revealed that he sold bottled water with high levels of fluoride, a chemical he has heavily criticized for being harmful to the American people.
Contradicting his recent criticisms on fluoride, in 1999, he co-founded Keeper Springs bottled water, which used the chemical in their filtering — contradicting his mission to clean up polluted waterways through his nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance.
The irony deepens as Keeper Springs' product had nearly double the EPA-recommended amount of fluoride, well-surpassing levels in tap water.
Several of the former presidential candidate's vocal critics took to social media to criticize RFK Jr. for being a "fraud" and for having "no leg to stand on to talk about other people's health."
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a link to the report and wrote: "This man is an absolute hypocrite. He's going to fit right in with the rest of Donald Trump's cabinet by making every lower and middle-class person's life a living h---."
Another X user commented: "Kennedy selling water with literally super amounts of fluoride just proves that he's been a scummy politician lying to his supporters' faces like the rest of them."
A third person said: "This clown car that's going to be running our country scares me to death."
According to Vanity Fair, a 2009 chemical analysis revealed that each serving of Keeper Springs contained up to 1.3 milligrams of fluoride per liter, higher than most tap water concentrations. This has raised concerns as excessive fluoride consumption over time can lead to health issues, including lower IQ levels in children.
Health experts emphasize that the EPA's recommended level of 0.7 milligrams per liter poses no risks. However, recent findings by the National Toxicology Program revealed that the fluoride levels in the company's bottled water were above 1.5 milligrams per liter, more than double the EPA recommendation.
Shortly before Trump nominated RFK Jr. to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the former third-party candidate expressed his strong views on fluoride in tap water.
He told NBC, "I think fluoride is on its way out. I think the faster that it goes out, the better."
Despite fluoride being widely recognized for its dental and bone health benefits, Kennedy baselessly believes it to be "an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, neurodevelopmental disorders and thyroid disease."