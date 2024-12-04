'Hypocrite': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Selling Bottled Water With Extra High Levels of Fluoride After Boasting About His Healthy Lifestyle

Several of the former presidential candidate's vocal critics took to social media to criticize RFK Jr. for being a "fraud" and for having "no leg to stand on to talk about other people's health."

One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a link to the report and wrote: "This man is an absolute hypocrite. He's going to fit right in with the rest of Donald Trump's cabinet by making every lower and middle-class person's life a living h---."

Another X user commented: "Kennedy selling water with literally super amounts of fluoride just proves that he's been a scummy politician lying to his supporters' faces like the rest of them."

A third person said: "This clown car that's going to be running our country scares me to death."