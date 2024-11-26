Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Admitting He Went to the 'Top' of His Class After Taking Heroin in Resurfaced Video

"I was at the bottom of my class, I started doing heroin, I went to the top of my class. Suddenly I could sit still and read," he said in a sit-down for a June 2024 installment of the "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast.

Elsewhere in the interview, he claimed, "I did very very poorly in school until I started doing narcotics ... my mind was so restless and turbulent and I could not sit still," Kennedy Jr. explained. "I could, you know, the teacher would be at the front of the room talking and it would be just like noises coming out of her mouth."