Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Mocked for Admitting He Went to the 'Top' of His Class After Taking Heroin in Resurfaced Video
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as health secretary in his upcoming administration, but the 70-year-old politician faced backlash after a clip of him discussing his past heroin use resurfaced on social media.
"I was at the bottom of my class, I started doing heroin, I went to the top of my class. Suddenly I could sit still and read," he said in a sit-down for a June 2024 installment of the "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast.
Elsewhere in the interview, he claimed, "I did very very poorly in school until I started doing narcotics ... my mind was so restless and turbulent and I could not sit still," Kennedy Jr. explained. "I could, you know, the teacher would be at the front of the room talking and it would be just like noises coming out of her mouth."
"I was probably at some level medicating myself but, you know ... it worked for me and if it still worked, I'd still be doing it, but it didn't work," he added. "It starts, you know, it works really great in the beginning, but then it begins exacting a cost and, you know uh, and then the cost gets worse and worse."
"And it kills you, it killed my brother and ... it destroys your relationships," the politician continued. "It hollows out your whole life, you have a one-dimensional life."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite admitting that the drug did not improve his life in the end, Kennedy Jr. was mocked on social media for appearing to suggest heroin could do anything positive for someone's life.
One X critic wrote, "RFK Jr says the shooting heroin helped him read again. My god," and another replied, "So, he's against immunization and various drugs...enough to eliminate the FDA, but he will shoot up Heroin????"
A third person chimed in, "His nomination is one of the most terrifying," and a fourth said, "Well, at least Trump didn't nominate him to be Secretary of Education."
Another user added, "What a wonderful role model for the health of the nation!"
Kennedy Jr. has denied being anti-vaccination despite making controversial comments about a potential connection between certain vaccines and autism, as well as founding the Children's Health Defense, which has been repeatedly accused of spreading anti-vax disinformation.