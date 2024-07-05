Rod Stewart's Son Sean Spends 4th of July With Charlie Sheen's Ex Julia Stambler Amid Jody Weintraub Divorce Rumors
Sean Stewart, 43, was spotted celebrating the 4th of July with Charlie Sheen's ex-girlfriend Julia Stambler earlier this week.
Sean — who is the son of music legend Rod Stewart — appeared to be enjoying the holiday at a beach house with Stambler and his dog, according to photos shared to his Instagram. "Very grown up 4th of July," he captioned the post.
Paparazzi also snapped pictures of the reported couple having lunch together in Los Angeles. In one of the snapshots, they even shared a kiss across the table.
Julia was linked to Sheen back in 2017 after serving as a nanny for his teenage twin boys, Bob and Max, who he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller. However, their relationship appeared to come to an end that same year.
This comes amid rumors that Sean and his wife Jody Weintraub called it quits after just over one year of marriage. The pair eloped in Las Vegas on Valentine's Day in 2023, but have allegedly been separated for several months, per a news outlet.
"They were doing so well for so long but then things went haywire earlier this year," a source explained on Thursday, July 4. "They realized they were not a fit for each other after they started to fight a lot over everyday things."
A separate insider revealed in 2023 that Sean and Jody bonded in part due to their shared pal, Courtenay Semal, who was responsible for them "reconnecting over the years."
"They both have famous families, they just get each other," the insider added. "Sean asked her while they were out to dinner at Catch. They married shortly after getting their marriage license at 10 p.m. at Little Church of the West."
The insider further noted both Jody and Sean are "very family-oriented people" and that the 43-year-old even formed a sweet relationship with her young son, Doc.
"They go to the beach, he reads him books, he takes him to karate class, they play Magna-Tiles," the insider gushed. "They're cute together!"
The source spoke with Daily Mail about Sean and Jody's alleged divorce.
The insider told People about Jody and Sean's Las Vegas elopement.