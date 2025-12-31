Romy and Jake Reiner's 'Nightmare' Isn't Over as They Face Aftermath of Brother Nick Allegedly Killing Their Parents
Dec. 31 2025, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
It’s been over two weeks since the shocking homicides of Rob and Michele Reiner, but the horror is far from over.
A source revealed to an outlet on Wednesday, December 31, that the stars’ kids Romy and Jake Reiner have a long way to go in coming to terms with the deaths.
As they try to cope, their brother, Nick Reiner, is currently in custody and being charged with his parents’ murder.
“This nightmare isn't even over for Romy and Jake. There is a lot more to be done, but they’ve been surrounded by loved ones and support in all forms, and that will continue,” the source said. "Romy and Jake have been close since they were young. That strong bond has really helped them in the last two weeks.”
In order to stay sane, the siblings have reportedly been “going out for walks or errands, trying to embrace any opportunities for moments of normalcy when it feels right, but this is all still so new and overwhelming.”
"It's surreal. They’re still processing and their grief journey has really just begun,” the insider added.
Romy found her father Rob’s dead body inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Saturday, December 14, and authorities later informed her that her mother was also deceased. Rob and Michele were 78 and 70 at their time of death.
Jake and Romy Reiner Issued Statement About Parents' Deaths
Jake, 34, and Romy, 28, issued a statement on Wednesday, December 17, about the tragedy.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
The message continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”
The siblings asked for “respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
How Did Rob and Michele Reiner Die?
According to the couple’s death certificates, they died of “multiple sharp force injuries” caused "with [a] knife, by another,” and were alive for “minutes” before passing away. Nick was arrested just a few hours after the dead bodies were found.
The 32-year-old was at a hotel in Santa Monica, approximately 20 miles away from his parents’ home, and his room was reportedly covered with blood.
Nick, who was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia, has been in and out of rehab 18 times over the years and suffers from substance abuse.