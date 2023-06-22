'He's on a Lifetime Delay': Ron DeSantis Laughed at for Awkward Silence During Interview With Kayleigh McEnany: Watch
When Kayleigh McEnany interviewed Ron DeSantis on Fox News, there was a moment of awkwardness that was caught on camera — and fans couldn't help but weigh in.
"DeSantis, welcome Governor," McEnany said before there was a moment of silence.
"Good evening," he replied.
"He had to wait for Casey to give him the response in his earpiece," one person quipped, while another said, "This lad is a bright spark…by Republican standards."
A third person said, "What's up with that weird face he's making? He's just...ick," while a fourth added, "He’s on a lifetime delay."
Another user stated, "He can’t act normal."
During their chat, the former White House Press Secretary appeared to take a swipe at her old boss Donald Trump as the two discussed the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Donald Trump Claims Ron DeSantis Was 'Dead Politically' Before He Endorsed Florida Governor: 'I Got the Guy Elected'
- Ron DeSantis Tells Gavin Newsom to Stop Dragging His Feet and 'Challenge' Joe Biden for the Democratic Nomination
- Donald Trump Indictment: Ron DeSantis Accuses DOJ of 'Political Bias,' Says It Poses 'Mortal Threat' to 'Free Society'
The governor bragged, “If you had been in like, the Florida panhandle in May, June 2020, it was like Covid didn’t even exist.”
“That’s true,” McEnany replied. “There’s no doubt about that. I came to Florida a lot on the weekends. People don’t know that. I left the swamp and it was pretty joyful to be in Florida. I went to restaurants, I drove the highways, things were open.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has continued to bash the blonde babe for favoring DeSantis over him as the two campaign for president.
“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on Tuesday, May 30, via Truth Social, misspelling "milquetoast." “I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34."
“She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll,” he claimed. “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In early May, Trump reshared a post from McEnany on his Truth Social platform, writing, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”