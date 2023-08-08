OK Magazine
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Mama Jenn Harley Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child

jenharley
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 8 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Jenn Harley is about to become a mom for the third time!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's former girlfriend and baby mama, 35, announced in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, August 7, that she and her boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, will welcome their first child together in the coming months.

jenharley
Source: Instagram/@jennharley

"J+J+J 🤍 ———————————————," Harley captioned the first photo of herself and her new man cozying up in the water together as she showed off her growing baby bump in a black bikini.

In another sweet snap, the proud mama gave a big smooch to her daughter, Ariana Sky, 5 — whom she shares with the Jersey Shore star — along with a caption that read, "So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are 🤍."

jenharley
Source: Mega

Farley — who also shares 17-year-old son Mason with ex-husband Joshua Rogers — and Ortiz-Magro first linked up in 2017 and had quite the drama-filled relationship before breaking up in 2019.

After the two welcomed their little girl in 2018, the former pair endured a tumultuous custody battle, alleged physical violence and mental health struggles. In May 2021, the 27-year-old was arrested for alleged physical violence, leading a judge to order Ortiz-Magro to take parenting classes. He was also placed under a three-year protective order.

jersey shore ronnie ortiz magro ex fiancee saffire matos
Source: mega

Source: OK!

However, in 2022, things rapidly shifted as the reality star was granted primary physical custody of their daughter. "Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California," the legal document, regarding their custody agreement, explained. "This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."

"During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth, and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.," the documents continued, with the staunch condition that "neither parent will consume any alcohol during his or her custodial periods."

